Notre Dame coaches on the road: Important Southern swing for Marcus Freeman
After a day and a half on the West Coast, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will head to the South to check in on three key Irish recruits, per BlueandGold.com sources.
Freeman, defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will head to The Palmetto State Wednesday check in on Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker and Irish pledge Jaylen Sneed.
The nation’s No. 40 player and No. 3 outside linebacker visited South Carolina this fall, which made some Notre Dame fans nervous that they’d lose their prized recruit, but by all indications, Sneed is locked in with the Fighting Irish. Sneed won’t be able to officially visit Notre Dame this weekend due to other obligations he has, but again, he looks to be solid, although that wouldn’t have been the case if Freeman wasn’t sticking around in South Bend.
Last Friday, Bowden and Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary made it down to Naples, Fla. for a visit with four-star cornerback Devin Moore. Sources indicate that Bowden, Freeman and Mickens will take part in the crucial visit with Moore on Wednesday.
