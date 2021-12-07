Details on Tobias Merriweather’s home visit with Notre Dame Monday

Marcus Freeman had his introductory press conference as Notre Dame head coach Monday afternoon, then shortly afterwards, he was on a private jet with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees en route to Fond du Lac (Wis.) for a visit with class of 2022 guard Billy Schrauth. After that visit wrapped up, Freeman and Co. went out to the Pacific Northwest for a home visit with Vancouver (Wash.) Union class of 2022 wide receiver and Notre Dame commit Tobias Merriweather. Last Monday, Dec. 29, now-former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, special teams coordinator Brian Polian, receivers coach Del Alexander and Rees had an in-home visit with Merriweather. The news broke of Kelly leaving his position for LSU immediately after they left the Merriweather household for a visit.

Several Irish coaches were in the home of the four-star recruit on Monday night. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Merriweather quickly saw the news and reached out to Alexander to inquire about what was going on. It was mind-blowing for the Merriweather family to have Kelly in their home one minute, and literally the next minute, reports surface that he’s leaving for LSU. “When Coach Del got the text from Tobias about the report, they had literally just pulled out of our driveway,” Dom Merriweather, father of Tobias, said. “When you’re going through the process and are trying to build trust with people, it got pretty close to traumatic.” This leads us back to the home visit that Freeman, Rees, Alexander and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden had at the Merriweather home Dec. 6. That Monday visit was much more enjoyable than the previous one. “This one was good,” the elder Merriweather said. “We got to talk to Coach Rees and Coach Del and have a one-on-one discussion with Coach Freeman. There’s a ton of excitement about Freeman being Notre Dame’s new head coach among recruits, but prospects on the offensive side of the ball must get to know Freeman more. Monday’s home visit gave Merriweather that opportunity. “We’ve seen him, but we don’t know him yet,” Mr. Merriweather explained. “But I’m happy he got the job, and he’s saying all of the right things. He genuinely cares about people, and that’s important to Tobias.”