How Braden Lenzy Has Emerged As A Key Figure In Notre Dame’s Offense

The teammate, coach and observer reviews of senior wide receiver Braden Lenzy 11 days into training camp are unanimously positive. Healthy. Consistent. Productive. Loose. The result of a “transformational” summer, in head coach Brian Kelly’s words. These are not descriptions often associated with Lenzy in the past. Nor is an August jammed with jump-ball catches, playful back-and-forths with Kelly, first-team work and full health similar to his prior fall camps. There’s a decidedly different conversation and real optimism around a player often pegged as a speedy gadget weapon or a track star playing football. Asked Thursday in a post-practice media session if he feels a night and day difference, though, Lenzy took a moment to set the record straight.

“In my mind, I felt like since sophomore year, I’m a playmaker,” Lenzy said. “I feel like my strengths have been pretty strong through college, I just kept getting hurt. I wouldn’t say it’s night and day. I think I’ve been that dude for a while. It’s just becoming clearer now that I’m not hurt.” Hamstring issues sideswiped Lenzy’s potential 2020 breakthrough. Though he played seven games and returned after both of his injury-related absences, he was a ghost of himself. He notched seven catches for 63 yards, with six of those receptions in a span of two early season games. “I probably didn’t run full speed once I got hurt in fall camp until the Alabama game,” Lenzy said. “I wasn’t healthy all year.” He and his three now-senior classmates — Joe Wilkins Jr., Lawrence Keys III, Kevin Austin Jr. — caught a combined 20 passes last year. Injuries are their common career thread. Yet Notre Dame’s staff saw that quartet (plus graduate student Avery Davis) as the backbone of its 2021 receiving corps and challenged them to reach that status. “The message was, ‘You’re being doubted. Work your ass off and prove it,’” Lenzy recalled.

For Lenzy, that entailed staying healthy. He also sought to add to his playmaking arsenal. He can outrun defenders in the flat on screens or sweeps. Getting open because he could fly past a cornerback or safety wasn’t a problem either. But if he drew a defensive back who could keep pace? A quarterback was wise to look somewhere else. Not anymore, Lenzy says. “That’s something I really worked on, to eliminate just being a deep threat on a wide-open look but if someone’s next to me, it’s a look-off from the quarterback,” Lenzy said. “Even if someone is next to me, they trust me to still go get the ball.” The Aug. 12 practice open to reporters offered some validation. On one go route, he slowed, came back to the ball and reached out over sophomore cornerback Clarence Lewis. The throw hit Lenzy’s hands, deflected off Lewis and back to Lenzy, who snatched it on the way down. He later beat Lewis again for another contested catch. He got up and spiked the ball. There’s more evidence. In a practice video posted Monday to his Instagram page, Lenzy adjusts to the ball and pulls it down with Lewis draped on him. The caption: “Movin Differently. Speakin Confidently.” Indeed. “I don’t feel a lot of people can run with me,” Lenzy said. “But on the off chance someone can, I feel like now there’s that part of my game where if there’s a deep shot called to me, I’m getting the ball either way.”

Lenzy has demonstrated new jump-ball and contested catch ability in fall camp. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)