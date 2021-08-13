Brian Kelly: 'It's Time' For Notre Dame Football WR Braden Lenzy To Produce

Braden Lenzy sprinted down the sideline and peeked over his right shoulder. The ball was in the air, but he still had room to run. Too much room, perhaps. By the time the ball fell from the sky and made its descent toward Lenzy and the defender draped all over him, Lenzy had run too far. He stopped, jumped and reached out for the ball. It popped off his hands and those of the defender — sophomore cornerback Clarence Lewis, who was in excellent position to defend the senior wide receiver’s deep route. All signs pointed to an incomplete pass. If anything, Lewis was in a better position to prevent the ball from hitting the turf. He could have easily come down with an interception. Except he didn’t.

Lenzy jumped back up, reached over Lewis a second time and made the grab. The only thing that hit the turf was Lewis’ body. He lifted his head to get a glimpse of Lenzy waltzing into the end zone, ball in hand. “You saw him go up and take a football away, and that wasn’t a part of his game last year,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said after Thursday’s practice, the Irish’s sixth of fall camp. Kelly didn’t fault Lenzy entirely for that. Lenzy was injured for a lengthy portion of the season. When he was healthy, Kelly admitted the offensive game plan might not have been drawn up in a way that would allow a player like Lenzy to get the touches he needs to be productive. “We have to get the ball to him,” Kelly said bluntly. It might be easier to do that than ever before. Kelly said Lenzy is in “the best shape of his life” at 5-11 ⅜ and 182 pounds. Kelly described it as “a whole different physique.” The play Lenzy made on Lewis wasn’t his only eyebrow-raising catch of the afternoon. He made another — on Lewis again — and said “this is too easy” as he ran back to the sideline. That wasn’t an exact quote, either; Lewis added a four-letter word that starts with the letter S between “this” and “is.” Mhm.

Notre Dame senior wide receiver Braden Lenzy might finally be ready to break out. (Chad Weaver)