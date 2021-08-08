Could Notre Dame Football Wide Receivers Have 'Transformational' Season?

Pick any word to describe Notre Dame’s wide-receiving corps. Unproven? Perhaps. Concerning? Probably. Enigmatic? Without a doubt. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wouldn’t use any of the three to paint the picture of what his wideouts were up to this offseason, though. He picked a much more flattering term. “Transformational,” Kelly said on Saturday. “Transformational, and I underline that word.”

It might not be time to put it in bold print and up the font size so it stands out, but Kelly sounded more than cautiously optimistic about the Irish’s wide receivers after the first practice of fall camp. He’s flat-out, 100%, purely sanguine about the situation. “I know that sounds strong when I use a word like that, sometimes it’s hyperbole, but these kids have changed their body, their commitment level, what we’ve asked them to do — they’ve taken it to heart,” Kelly said. “Now, they have to go make plays. I get that. But they understand how important they are to our success, and they look it.” There has been tangible evidence to prove Kelly might be onto something. Senior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr., who took first-team reps Saturday, was the top points-getter among wide receivers and tight ends in an offseason workout challenge. Kelly said Wilkins Jr. was in the bottom third of his position group in the same competition last year. Seniors Avery Davis and Braden Lenzy have asserted themselves as the likely starters in the slot and at field receiver, respectively. They worked with the ones on Saturday too. Davis had a relatively productive junior season, but there is plenty of room for him to improve upon it. Lenzy has a long way to go in terms of staying healthy enough to be a regular contributor. He only played in six games last season, but even when he was on the field he wasn’t making much of an impact. He had seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown at the end of the year.

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. hopes to finally stay healthy and be a go-to target for the Irish. (Chad Weaver)