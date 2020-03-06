Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Defensive Back & Athlete Targets
The 2020 class is in the rearview mirror, and Notre Dame's full attention is on putting together an elite group in 2021.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest, and where the Irish stand with them.
Today, we dive deep on Notre Dame's 2021 defensive back and athlete targets.
HOT BOARD: Offensive Skill | Offensive Line | Defensive Front Seven
SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
DEFENSIVE BACK
Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame
The Latest: Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters was a strong Notre Dame lean going into his Feb. 1 junior day visit, but he wanted to visit some other schools before making a decision. However, after the trip to South Bend, he knew that Notre Dame was the best option for him and went ahead and committed. Walters is rock solid with Notre Dame.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news