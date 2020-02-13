News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Skill Targets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

The 2020 class is in the rearview mirror, and Notre Dame's full attention is on putting together an elite group in 2021.

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest, and where the Irish stand with them.

We break down the quarterback, running backs, wide receiver and tight end targets and commits today, will have the offensive line hot board Friday and two defensive hot boards to round out the month of February over the next two weeks.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

QUARTERBACK

Tyler Buchner is Notre Dame's prized quarterback pledge in the 2021 class.
Tyler Buchner is Notre Dame's prized quarterback pledge in the 2021 class.

HOT BOARD KEY

Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved

Top Offers: Committed To Notre Dame

The Latest: La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School quarterback Tyler Buchner gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment last March and is completely solid to the Irish. The four-star prospect's most recent visit to South Bend was Oct. 12 for the USC game and will likely return to Notre Dame in March. Buchner keeps in touch with a number of prospects to try to persuade them to Notre Dame. The nation's No. 43 overall prospect and No. 2 dual-threat quarterback had a simply stunning junior season, accounting for 81 total touchdowns, coming after his sophomore year in which he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game.

RUNNING BACK

Will Shipley is one of Notre Dame's top targets in the 2021 class.
Will Shipley is one of Notre Dame's top targets in the 2021 class. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}