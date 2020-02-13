Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Skill Targets
The 2020 class is in the rearview mirror, and Notre Dame's full attention is on putting together an elite group in 2021.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest, and where the Irish stand with them.
We break down the quarterback, running backs, wide receiver and tight end targets and commits today, will have the offensive line hot board Friday and two defensive hot boards to round out the month of February over the next two weeks.
SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription
QUARTERBACK
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
Top Offers: Committed To Notre Dame
The Latest: La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School quarterback Tyler Buchner gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment last March and is completely solid to the Irish. The four-star prospect's most recent visit to South Bend was Oct. 12 for the USC game and will likely return to Notre Dame in March. Buchner keeps in touch with a number of prospects to try to persuade them to Notre Dame. The nation's No. 43 overall prospect and No. 2 dual-threat quarterback had a simply stunning junior season, accounting for 81 total touchdowns, coming after his sophomore year in which he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game.
RUNNING BACK
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news