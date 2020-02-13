The 2020 class is in the rearview mirror, and Notre Dame's full attention is on putting together an elite group in 2021.

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest, and where the Irish stand with them.

We break down the quarterback, running backs, wide receiver and tight end targets and commits today, will have the offensive line hot board Friday and two defensive hot boards to round out the month of February over the next two weeks.

