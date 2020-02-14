News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 08:38:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Line Targets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

The 2020 class is in the rearview mirror, and Notre Dame's full attention is on putting together an elite group in 2021.

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest, and where the Irish stand with them.

Today, we dive deep on Notre Dame's 2021 offensive line targets.

HOT BOARD: Offensive Skill Targets

Wyatt Milum is a big OL target for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Wyatt Milum is a big OL target for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

HOT BOARD KEY

Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved

Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame

The Latest: Avon's (Ind.) Blake Fisher, the No. 20 recruit in the country, made waves on the recruiting scene when he shut down his process and gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment last June. The Rivals100 tackle picked the Irish over offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Fisher is fully locked in with Notre Dame and is a vocal recruiter for the Irish.

