Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Defensive Front Seven Targets

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider
The 2020 class is in the rearview mirror, and Notre Dame's full attention is on putting together an elite group in 2021.

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest, and where the Irish stand with them.

Today, we dive deep on Notre Dame's 2021 defensive front seven targets.

Four-star DE KeChaun Bennett will be at Notre Dame in March.
HOT BOARD KEY

Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved

Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame

The Latest: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio committed to Notre Dame in June, just a few weeks after landing an offer from the Irish. He picked Notre Dame over the likes of Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others. Rubio had a fantastic junior season, breaking his school's sack record with 18. Rubio visited Notre Dame three times last fall, made it in for junior day Feb. 1 and will be on campus again March 20. He is very strong in his Irish pledge.

