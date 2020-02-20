Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Defensive Front Seven Targets
The 2020 class is in the rearview mirror, and Notre Dame's full attention is on putting together an elite group in 2021.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the top Notre Dame targets are, gives a gauge on their interest, and where the Irish stand with them.
Today, we dive deep on Notre Dame's 2021 defensive front seven targets.
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame
The Latest: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio committed to Notre Dame in June, just a few weeks after landing an offer from the Irish. He picked Notre Dame over the likes of Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others. Rubio had a fantastic junior season, breaking his school's sack record with 18. Rubio visited Notre Dame three times last fall, made it in for junior day Feb. 1 and will be on campus again March 20. He is very strong in his Irish pledge.
