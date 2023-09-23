Georgia DT commit Nnamdi Ogboko visits Notre Dame football
Notre Dame football is trying to flip a Georgia commitment.
That became clear Saturday when three-star defensive tackle Nnamdi Ogboko made his way to Notre Dame for a campus visit. The 6-foot-4, 349-pound senior from South Garner (N.C.) High has been committed to the Bulldogs since June, but Inside ND Sports has learned the Irish have been working to get him on campus for the last month.
Notre Dame’s pursuit of Ogboko included an in-person, staff evaluation when Notre Dame was in the area for its 45-24 victory over NC State on Sept. 9. The Irish saw why Georgia, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, NC State and others offered Ogboko previously. Against Raleigh Enloe on Sept. 8, Ogboko totaled eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in a 44-12 victory.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related content
Notre Dame visitors preview: Weekend headlined by 2025 targets, commits
The Head Index: A refresh of Notre Dame's remaining 2024 targets
Submitting a second new FutureCast prediction in favor of Notre Dame this week
NBC's Todd Blackledge goes inside and in-depth on the Notre Dame-OSU clash
Notebook: Freeman lauds Notre Dame O-line evolution heading into OSU clash
---------------------------------------------------------------
Rivals hasn’t been quite as impressed by Ogboko. It didn’t include him in its August ranking of the top 35 defensive tackles in the 2024 class. Rivals ranks Ogboko as the No. 30 prospect in North Carolina for the 2024 class.
Ogboko was a late riser in the recruiting process. Coastal Carolina became the first Division I program to offer him last October. He entered 2023 with James Madison as his only other D-1 offer. Then interest in Ogboko ramped up in January through the spring.
Ogboko was more of a basketball player until the latter half of his high school career. South Garner defensive line coach Brian Yarborough described Ogboko’s development to UGASports.com after his commitment to Georgia.
"A player with above-average feet and lateral movement who gets off the ball extremely well for a man his size," Yarborough said. "Naturally a visual learner who has a knack for picking up concepts easily. He was born an anchor with a super-wide lower base that is difficult to move, yet a flat stomach and a frame where he still has room to develop and grow in Georgia's weight room. He has powerful, thick hands with good striking ability, good eyes, and a nose for the ball."
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
Notre Dame’s search for a second defensive tackle in the 2024 class has long been focused on five-star recruit Justin Scott, who committed to Ohio State in July. The Irish replaced eventual Michigan commit Owen Wafle, a four-star recruit, with Sean Sevillano Jr., a three-star recruit, in June.
Ogboko would give Notre Dame more size inside if he opted to join the Irish class.
Four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, Nnamdi’s younger brother, also made his way to Notre Dame’s campus this weekend. Rivals ranks the 6-6, 290-pound Ekene Ogboko as the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Don’t miss the Inside ND Sports visitors preview for more information on the rest of the recruits expected on campus for Saturday night’s top-10 matchup between No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) and No. 6 Ohio State (3-0).
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports