Notre Dame football is trying to flip a Georgia commitment. That became clear Saturday when three-star defensive tackle Nnamdi Ogboko made his way to Notre Dame for a campus visit. The 6-foot-4, 349-pound senior from South Garner (N.C.) High has been committed to the Bulldogs since June, but Inside ND Sports has learned the Irish have been working to get him on campus for the last month. Notre Dame’s pursuit of Ogboko included an in-person, staff evaluation when Notre Dame was in the area for its 45-24 victory over NC State on Sept. 9. The Irish saw why Georgia, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, NC State and others offered Ogboko previously. Against Raleigh Enloe on Sept. 8, Ogboko totaled eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in a 44-12 victory. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTYyMDI5MDIyMCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK