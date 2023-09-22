Notre Dame visitors preview: Weekend headlined by 2025 targets, commits
For the first time since June's official visits and July's Grill & Chill recruiting event, Notre Dame football plans to host most of its commits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes in the same place on Saturday for the Ohio State game.
The only commits not expected to visit on Saturday are the following 2024 commits: running back Kedren Young, tight end Jack Larsen, offensive tackle Guerby Lambert, offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp, defensive end Loghan Thomas and defensive end Cole Mullins.
When the Irish kick off against the Buckeyes, head coach Marcus Freeman and director of recruiting Chad Bowden will also have several priority 2025 targets from both sides of the ball inside Notre Dame Stadium.
Inside ND Sports breaks down which targets, commits and prospects are expected at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Highlighting targets
These targets are scheduled to make the trip to see Notre Dame face Ohio State on Saturday. All have offers and all but three have visited campus previously during their recruitment.
2026 QB target Noah Grubbs
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 33 overall in the 2026 recruiting class
School: Lake Mary (Fla.) High
Offers: 10 including Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State and Virginia Tech. He's visited Miami (Fla.), Virginia Tech and Florida on game day visits this season.
Last visit: Grubbs visited Notre Dame in June to camp under quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli. After camp, Freeman met Grubbs in his office and gave him the news of his offer.
2025 RB target Daniel Anderson
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 15 running back and No. 171 overall in 2025 class
School: Bryant (Ark.) High
Offers: Six including Colorado, Mississippi State and Tennessee. He's visited Arkansas and Arkansas State on game day visits this season.
Last visit: Anderson received an offer in June after impressing running backs coach Deland McCullough during Irish Invasion and returned to campus in July for Grill & Chill. Inside ND Sports copublisher Tyler James has entered a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction for Anderson.
2025 WR target Jerome Bettis Jr.
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 34 player in Georgia for 2025 class
School: College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy
Offers: 15 including Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State and Texas A&M.
Last visit: Bettis, whose sister is a freshman at Notre Dame, was in attendance for the Tennessee State game earlier this month but did not attend as a recruit so he did not have contact with the staff. He was on campus in July for Grill & Chill. James also has a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction in for Bettis.
2025 WR target Talyn Taylor
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 32 overall in 2025 class
School: Geneva (Ill.) High
Offers: 21 including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan and UCLA. He visited Georgia for its win over South Carolina last Saturday.
Last visit: Taylor, who said in May he felt prioritized by wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, was on campus in July for Grill & Chill.
2025 WR target Cooper Perry
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 47 wide receiver in 2025 class
School: Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep
Offers: 17 including Arizona, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA and Washington.
Last visit: Perry visited for an Irish spring practice in March. He's been in contact with Notre Dame's coaching and recruiting staff since Aug. 1.
2025 OT target Owen Strebig
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 85 overall in 2025 class
School: Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial
Offers: 21 including Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Last visit: Strebig has visited Notre Dame on three different occasions since April including July's Grill & Chill. Saturday will mark his first time inside Notre Dame Stadium for a game environment. James has a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction in for Strebig.
2025 OT target Matty Augustine
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 32 offensive tackle in 2025 class
School: Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick
Offers: Alabama, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Augustine visited North Carolina earlier this month.
Last visit: Augustine camped at Notre Dame in June where he received his offer from offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. He returned in July for Grill & Chill.
2025 OT commit Michael Roeske
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 34 offensive tackle in 2025 class
School: Wautoma (Wisc.) High
Offers: Six including Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Last visit: This will be Roeske's first trip to Notre Dame. He received his offer in May.
2025 DE target Christopher Burgess Jr.
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 6 strongside defensive end and No. 61 overall in 2025 class
School: Chicago (Ill.) Simeon
Offers: 36 including Alabama, Auburn, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Last visit: Burgess has been a frequent visitor to campus. He visited for the Blue-Gold Game, Irish Invasion and Grill & Chill.
2025 DE target CJ May
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 21 weakside defensive end in 2025 class
School: Highland Home (Ala.) High
Offers: 14 including Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. May has visited Auburn twice this month and visited Vanderbilt for its season opener in August.
Last visit: May came up in June for his first visit and said he instantly connected with Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington.
2025 DE target Joseph Reiff
Rating and ranking: N/A.
School: Elmhurst (Ill.) York
Offers: Six including Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville and Purdue.
Last visit: Reiff camped at Notre Dame in June and made it back in July for Grill & Chill. This will be his first time as a visiting recruit for a Notre Dame game.
2025 LB target Anthony Sacca
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 6 outside linebacker and No. 83 overall in 2025 class
School: Philadelphia St. Joseph's
Offers: 23 including Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Sacca is a Penn State legacy.
Last visit: Notre Dame hosted Sacca for the Blue-Gold Game in April and made a strong impression.
2025 LB target Christian Jones
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 5 outside linebacker and No. 55 overall in 2025 class
School: Omaha (Neb.) Westside
Offers: 15 including Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, USC and Wisconsin.
Last visit: Saturday will mark Jones' first trip to campus which he's been looking forward to. He's teammates with Irish linebacker commit Teddy Rezac.
2025 LB target Marco Jones
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 17 outside linebacker in 2025 class
School: Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley
Offers: 18 including Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC.
Last visit: This will be Jones' first recruiting trip to the Irish.
2025 CB target Devin Williams
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 9 cornerback and No. 89 overall in 2025 class
School: Buford (Ga.) High
Offers: 31 including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee.
Last visit: Williams camped at Notre Dame in June and received one-on-one instruction from cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. Freeman also spent a lot of time with Williams.
2025 CB target Mark Zackery
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 20 cornerback and No. 183 overall in 2025 class
School: Indianapolis Ben Davis
Offers: 28 including Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee.
Last visit: Zackery was on campus for July's Grill & Chill. He also visited in June where he got a better understanding of campus, Mickens and Freeman.
2024 S target Davis Andrews
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 8 player in Utah for 2025 class
School: American Fork (Utah) High
Offers: 15 including BYU, UCLA and Utah. He's taken official visits to all three schools listed.
Last visit: Andrews took his official visit to Notre Dame in June after visiting for the Blue-Gold Game. James has a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction in for Andrews.
2025 S target Ethan Long
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 16 safety and No. 159 overall player in 2025 class
School: Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick
Offers: Duke, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Last visit: Long visited for July's Grill & Chill after camping under safeties coach Chris O'Leary in June. James has a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction in for Long.
2025 S target JaDon Blair
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 22 safety in 2025 class
School: Winston Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor
Offers: Duke, Florida State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Penn State and Virginia Tech. Blair visited Penn State earlier this month.
Last visit: Blair got his first experience at Notre Dame in July for Grill & Chill. He arrived one day early and watched practice inside Notre Dame Stadium. The entire weekend left Blair feeling great about the Irish following the visit.
2025 S target Jayce Cora
Rating and ranking: N/A.
School: Naples (Fla.) Lely
Offers: Six including Illinois, Louisville and West Virginia.
Last visit: Cora's trip on Saturday will be his first at Notre Dame. He has been in contact with Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden since picking up his offer in August.
Notre Dame commits expected
The Irish plan to host 20 commits including all three 2025 commits and 17 of their 2024 commits, including one official visitor.
2024 QB commit CJ Carr
2025 QB commit Deuce Knight
2024 RB commit Aneyas Williams
2025 RB commit Justin Thurman
2024 WR commit Cam Williams
2024 WR commit Logan Saldate
2024 WR commit Micah Gilbert
2024 OT commit Styles Prescod
2024 OL commit Peter Jones
2024 DT commit Sean Sevillano Jr
2025 DT commit Davion Dixon
2024 DE commit Bryce Young
2024 LB commit Bodie Kahoun
2024 LB commit Teddy Rezac
2024 LB commit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
2024 CB commit Karson Hobbs
2024 CB commit Leonard Moore
2024 S commit Brauntae Johnson
2024 S commit Kennedy Urlacher
2024 S commit Taebron Bennie-Powell (OV)
Prospects scheduled to visit
The remaining recruits on this list do not have offers from Notre Dame and could be evaluated as new offers or potential walk-ons.
2024 QB prospect Anthony Rezac
2027 QB prospect Jackson Smith
2026 QB prospect Tommy Carr
2024 RB prospect Brady Fisher
2024 WR prospect Brennan Remy (Southeast Missouri State commit)
2024 WR prospect Cade Huffman
2025 WR prospect Tyler Chaney
2025 TE prospect Marshall Pritchett
2025 TE prospect Connor Tomsic
2025 OL prospect Kage Payne
2026 OT prospect Ekene Ogboko
2024 ATH prospect Devin Knight
2025 ATH prospect Mario Vinci
2025 ATH George Guidugli
2026 ATH Dylan Bowen
2026 ATH Justice Johnson
2024 LB prospect Lawson Pritchett
2024 LS prospect Joe Vinci
