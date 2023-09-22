For the first time since June's official visits and July's Grill & Chill recruiting event, Notre Dame football plans to host most of its commits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes in the same place on Saturday for the Ohio State game. The only commits not expected to visit on Saturday are the following 2024 commits: running back Kedren Young, tight end Jack Larsen, offensive tackle Guerby Lambert, offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp, defensive end Loghan Thomas and defensive end Cole Mullins. When the Irish kick off against the Buckeyes, head coach Marcus Freeman and director of recruiting Chad Bowden will also have several priority 2025 targets from both sides of the ball inside Notre Dame Stadium. Inside ND Sports breaks down which targets, commits and prospects are expected at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTYyMDI5MDIyMCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Highlighting targets

These targets are scheduled to make the trip to see Notre Dame face Ohio State on Saturday. All have offers and all but three have visited campus previously during their recruitment.



2026 QB target Noah Grubbs

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 33 overall in the 2026 recruiting class School: Lake Mary (Fla.) High Offers: 10 including Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State and Virginia Tech. He's visited Miami (Fla.), Virginia Tech and Florida on game day visits this season. Last visit: Grubbs visited Notre Dame in June to camp under quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli. After camp, Freeman met Grubbs in his office and gave him the news of his offer.

2025 RB target Daniel Anderson

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 15 running back and No. 171 overall in 2025 class School: Bryant (Ark.) High Offers: Six including Colorado, Mississippi State and Tennessee. He's visited Arkansas and Arkansas State on game day visits this season. Last visit: Anderson received an offer in June after impressing running backs coach Deland McCullough during Irish Invasion and returned to campus in July for Grill & Chill. Inside ND Sports copublisher Tyler James has entered a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction for Anderson.

2025 WR target Jerome Bettis Jr.

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 34 player in Georgia for 2025 class School: College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy Offers: 15 including Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State and Texas A&M. Last visit: Bettis, whose sister is a freshman at Notre Dame, was in attendance for the Tennessee State game earlier this month but did not attend as a recruit so he did not have contact with the staff. He was on campus in July for Grill & Chill. James also has a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction in for Bettis.

2025 WR target Talyn Taylor

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 32 overall in 2025 class School: Geneva (Ill.) High Offers: 21 including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan and UCLA. He visited Georgia for its win over South Carolina last Saturday. Last visit: Taylor, who said in May he felt prioritized by wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, was on campus in July for Grill & Chill.

2025 WR target Cooper Perry

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 47 wide receiver in 2025 class School: Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep Offers: 17 including Arizona, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA and Washington. Last visit: Perry visited for an Irish spring practice in March. He's been in contact with Notre Dame's coaching and recruiting staff since Aug. 1.

2025 OT target Owen Strebig

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 85 overall in 2025 class School: Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial Offers: 21 including Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin. Last visit: Strebig has visited Notre Dame on three different occasions since April including July's Grill & Chill. Saturday will mark his first time inside Notre Dame Stadium for a game environment. James has a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction in for Strebig.

2025 OT target Matty Augustine

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 32 offensive tackle in 2025 class School: Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick Offers: Alabama, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Augustine visited North Carolina earlier this month. Last visit: Augustine camped at Notre Dame in June where he received his offer from offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. He returned in July for Grill & Chill.

2025 OT commit Michael Roeske

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 34 offensive tackle in 2025 class School: Wautoma (Wisc.) High Offers: Six including Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Last visit: This will be Roeske's first trip to Notre Dame. He received his offer in May.

2025 DE target Christopher Burgess Jr.

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 6 strongside defensive end and No. 61 overall in 2025 class School: Chicago (Ill.) Simeon Offers: 36 including Alabama, Auburn, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Last visit: Burgess has been a frequent visitor to campus. He visited for the Blue-Gold Game, Irish Invasion and Grill & Chill.

2025 DE target CJ May

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 21 weakside defensive end in 2025 class School: Highland Home (Ala.) High Offers: 14 including Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. May has visited Auburn twice this month and visited Vanderbilt for its season opener in August. Last visit: May came up in June for his first visit and said he instantly connected with Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington.

2025 DE target Joseph Reiff

Rating and ranking: N/A. School: Elmhurst (Ill.) York Offers: Six including Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville and Purdue. Last visit: Reiff camped at Notre Dame in June and made it back in July for Grill & Chill. This will be his first time as a visiting recruit for a Notre Dame game.

2025 LB target Anthony Sacca

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 6 outside linebacker and No. 83 overall in 2025 class School: Philadelphia St. Joseph's Offers: 23 including Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Sacca is a Penn State legacy. Last visit: Notre Dame hosted Sacca for the Blue-Gold Game in April and made a strong impression.

2025 LB target Christian Jones

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 5 outside linebacker and No. 55 overall in 2025 class School: Omaha (Neb.) Westside Offers: 15 including Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, USC and Wisconsin. Last visit: Saturday will mark Jones' first trip to campus which he's been looking forward to. He's teammates with Irish linebacker commit Teddy Rezac.

2025 LB target Marco Jones

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 17 outside linebacker in 2025 class School: Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley Offers: 18 including Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC. Last visit: This will be Jones' first recruiting trip to the Irish.

2025 CB target Devin Williams

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 9 cornerback and No. 89 overall in 2025 class School: Buford (Ga.) High Offers: 31 including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee. Last visit: Williams camped at Notre Dame in June and received one-on-one instruction from cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. Freeman also spent a lot of time with Williams.

2025 CB target Mark Zackery

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 20 cornerback and No. 183 overall in 2025 class School: Indianapolis Ben Davis Offers: 28 including Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee. Last visit: Zackery was on campus for July's Grill & Chill. He also visited in June where he got a better understanding of campus, Mickens and Freeman.

2024 S target Davis Andrews

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 8 player in Utah for 2025 class School: American Fork (Utah) High Offers: 15 including BYU, UCLA and Utah. He's taken official visits to all three schools listed. Last visit: Andrews took his official visit to Notre Dame in June after visiting for the Blue-Gold Game. James has a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction in for Andrews.

2025 S target Ethan Long

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 16 safety and No. 159 overall player in 2025 class School: Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick Offers: Duke, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh. Last visit: Long visited for July's Grill & Chill after camping under safeties coach Chris O'Leary in June. James has a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction in for Long.

2025 S target JaDon Blair

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 22 safety in 2025 class School: Winston Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor Offers: Duke, Florida State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Penn State and Virginia Tech. Blair visited Penn State earlier this month. Last visit: Blair got his first experience at Notre Dame in July for Grill & Chill. He arrived one day early and watched practice inside Notre Dame Stadium. The entire weekend left Blair feeling great about the Irish following the visit.

2025 S target Jayce Cora

Rating and ranking: N/A. School: Naples (Fla.) Lely Offers: Six including Illinois, Louisville and West Virginia. Last visit: Cora's trip on Saturday will be his first at Notre Dame. He has been in contact with Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden since picking up his offer in August.

Notre Dame commits expected

The Irish plan to host 20 commits including all three 2025 commits and 17 of their 2024 commits, including one official visitor.

2024 QB commit CJ Carr

2025 QB commit Deuce Knight

2024 RB commit Aneyas Williams

2025 RB commit Justin Thurman

2024 WR commit Cam Williams

2024 WR commit Logan Saldate

2024 WR commit Micah Gilbert

2024 OT commit Styles Prescod

2024 OL commit Peter Jones

2024 DT commit Sean Sevillano Jr

2025 DT commit Davion Dixon

2024 DE commit Bryce Young

2024 LB commit Bodie Kahoun

2024 LB commit Teddy Rezac

2024 LB commit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

2024 CB commit Karson Hobbs

2024 CB commit Leonard Moore

2024 S commit Brauntae Johnson

2024 S commit Kennedy Urlacher

2024 S commit Taebron Bennie-Powell (OV)

Prospects scheduled to visit

The remaining recruits on this list do not have offers from Notre Dame and could be evaluated as new offers or potential walk-ons.

2024 QB prospect Anthony Rezac

2027 QB prospect Jackson Smith

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ONIEluIFNvdXRoIEJlbmQgVGhpcyBXZWVrZW5kLCAgR08gSVJJ U0jwn42A8J+NgCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoVG9tQm9sZGVuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFRvbUJv bGRlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEJl YXVjaGFtcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCZWF1Y2hhbXA8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2lub0d1aWR1Z2xp P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHaW5vR3VpZHVnbGk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhZE1hZW5kbGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmFkTWFlbmRsZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUUJIaXRMaXN0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBRQkhpdExpc3Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NR1M3TUJt bG93Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUdTN01CbWxvdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBKYWNrc29uIFNtaXRoIChASmFja3NvblNtaXRoXzEwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phY2tzb25TbWl0aF8xMC9zdGF0dXMvMTcw NDgxODA4MzE0MTkxNTAyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2026 QB prospect Tommy Carr

2024 RB prospect Brady Fisher

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhIFBXTyBvcHBvcnR1bml0 eSB0byBmdXJ0aGVyIG15IGZvb3RiYWxsIGNhcmVlciBhdCB0aGUgVW5pdmVy c2l0eSBvZiBOb3RyZSBEYW1lLiBUaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJjdXNfRnJlZW1hbjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QE1hcmN1c19GcmVlbWFuMTwvYT4gYW5kIENoYWQgQm93ZGVuIGZv ciB0aGUgaW52aXRlIHRoaXMgd2Vla2VuZC4gTG9va2luZyBmb3J3YXJkIHRv IGdldHRpbmcgYmFjayBvbiBjYW1wdXMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYVByZXBzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJ bmRpYW5hUHJlcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UHJlcFJlZHpvbmVJTj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUHJlcFJlZHpv bmVJTjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lYTnR0UDVnR1UiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZWE50dFA1Z0dVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyYWR5 IEZpc2hlciAoQEJyYWR5X0Zpc2hlcjIzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYWR5X0Zpc2hlcjIzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAzNTY0MDYwNDE4 MDgxMTQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2024 WR prospect Brennan Remy (Southeast Missouri State commit)

2024 WR prospect Cade Huffman

2025 WR prospect Tyler Chaney

2025 TE prospect Marshall Pritchett

2025 TE prospect Connor Tomsic

2025 OL prospect Kage Payne

2026 OT prospect Ekene Ogboko

2024 ATH prospect Devin Knight

2025 ATH prospect Mario Vinci

2025 ATH George Guidugli

2026 ATH Dylan Bowen

2026 ATH Justice Johnson

2024 LB prospect Lawson Pritchett

2024 LS prospect Joe Vinci