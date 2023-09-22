SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It’s been more than 40 years since Todd Blackledge set foot inside Notre Dame Stadium — as an opposing quarterback, no less — and even longer since contemplating whether South Bend should be home. Irish legend Joe Montana had just completed his college eligibility at ND in the fall and was on his way out, when the North Canton (Ohio) Hoover High standout came to ND for a recruiting visit in the 1979 cycle to check out campus and head coach Dan Devine, less than two years removed from a national championship. Blackledge ended up choosing Penn State, and had two wins against the Irish in his 31-5 record as a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions, including a 24-14 victory at Notre Dame Stadium in 1982 on the way to a national title. Blackledge was the seventh pick in the star-QB-laden first round of the NFL Draft the following spring. “I didn’t get to meet Joe Montana on my visit, and I don't even remember who would have been my host,” Blackledge said. “Two things I do remember about my visit. No. 1, I came out here from Canton, Ohio, flew out with a guy who went to [Canton] Central Catholic, a linebacker and center named Mark Fischer. And Mark ended up coming to Notre Dame, and I think he was a captain and did really well for himself. “And then the other thing I remember was my favorite part of the trip, I was a big basketball fan. I always loved to go to basketball games on recruiting visits. And I was there for a UCLA-Notre Dame basketball game, which was quite a treat. So, those are the two things that I remember most about my trip to Notre Dame.” On Saturday night, he gets a chance to collect some more memories in South Bend and perhaps help create some for others, as Blackledge will be part of the NBC broadcast team for No. 9 Notre Dame’s showdown with No. 6 Ohio State (7:30 EDT;NBC/Peacock). In his 30th season as a network college football analyst, the former Kansas City Chief and Pittsburgh Steeler will be joined by his NBC Big Ten Saturday Night partners Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline). Blackledge shared his thoughts on the matchup, and the key figures involved, with Inside ND Sports.

Todd Blackledge Bio Q: What do you look most forward to in this matchup, to finding out about these two teams? TB: “I think both teams are off to really good starts. They each have a Power 5 win under their belt. Both were on the road. So, I think they're both still trying to figure out exactly what they have. But this will be a great measuring stick for both teams and really two programs that I think, legitimately, have their eyes on the possibility of being a College Football Playoff team. So, it's a very, very significant matchup here early in the season that will probably have ramifications for the entire season.” Q: Last year, ND coach Marcus Freeman talked so much about wanting to be an offensive line/defensive line-driven program. And yet, in the 21-10 Irish loss at Ohio State to open the 2022 season, the Buckeyes really dominated both those lines of scrimmage. As you study the teams this year, do you feel like there's more of an even matchup there? Or are you still seeing a heavy advantage for the Buckeyes on both lines of scrimmage? TB: “I think it's probably a little bit more of an even matchup and — make no mistake — as many star skill players as there will be on display, the game is still going to be determined by who wins the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. In a matchup like this, that's where the game is going to be won or lost. And so, you know the difference between this year and last year is the presence of Sam Hartman. And his ability, and the ability of the Notre Dame passing game, makes it a little more challenging for Ohio State and their defense to kind of respect both the run in the pass. “And I think last year, particularly in the second half, they were able to just really concentrate on clamping down on the run game. And Notre Dame was more one-dimensional. I think they have the ability to potentially be more two-dimensional this year. And so, that will help to play at the line of scrimmage as well.” Q: What are your impressions of Sam Hartman? Let's first talk about him as a college player. What are your impressions of him as a sixth-year college player? TB: “Well, I like Sam. I mean, I've covered a number of his games. In fact, I can remember one of the first games — maybe the first game I ever saw him — I did the Wake Forest-Notre Dame game in Winston-Salem [in 2018], and he had to play probably before he was ready to play, but because of injuries he was playing. And I think he looked like he weighed maybe 175-180 pounds at that time. And Notre Dame kind of threw him around like a ragdoll. They knocked him all over the place. So, to see him and his growth and development — not just physically, but as a player — has been kind of fun to watch. “And I've done a couple of games when he's really lit it up as well. And so, I think he's playing really well right now. I think more than anything for that team its not just his skill set, but his presence and his maturity. I think it's having a similar kind of impact in the huddle, in the locker room, on the sideline like a Stetson Bennett did the last two years at Georgia. An older guy, who's just got a maturity about him and a swagger and a confidence about him that really affects the rest of the team.” Q: And then as a pro prospect, do you think he could improve his standing with what the NFL people think or is just size and some of the other things just working against him? TB: “Maybe he doesn't have some of the measurables that they look for right off the bat. But at the end of the day, if you can play, you can play. And games like this — you play well in a game like this or in other big games down the road, that matters a lot to NFL people. How guys play in big games against quality defense, quality opponents, people will pay attention to that film. And so, he has a great opportunity in that regard for himself personally, looking down the road with this game coming up.”