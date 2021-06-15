Georgia DB Jake Pope Breaks Down Notre Dame Visit And More
Buford (Ga.) High class of 2022 safety Jake Pope has taken official visits to North Carolina and Notre Dame the first two weeks of June, respectively.
Following both visits, there’s been buzz that he could end up at either school, but with official visits locked in to Ohio State and Alabama the next two weeks, Pope assures that his mind has not been made up.
“No one knows what I’m thinking in my mind. Whichever school they want to predict me to is fine.”
Below is a Q&A with Pope about his Notre Dame official visit June 11-13.
Tell me about the visit. What did you get to do, and what did you think?
Pope: “It was definitely one of the nicer campuses I’ve seen for sure. We had a lot of fun. They showed me everything academically, we ate dinner in the stadium and of course had the photoshoot. I formed a better relationship with some of the coaches and players too.”
How was hanging out at Coach Kelly’s lake house on Friday? What did you guys do there? What was Coach Kelly doing during it?
