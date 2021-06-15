Georgia DB Jake Pope Breaks Down Notre Dame Visit And More

Buford (Ga.) High class of 2022 safety Jake Pope has taken official visits to North Carolina and Notre Dame the first two weeks of June, respectively.

Following both visits, there’s been buzz that he could end up at either school, but with official visits locked in to Ohio State and Alabama the next two weeks, Pope assures that his mind has not been made up.

“No one knows what I’m thinking in my mind. Whichever school they want to predict me to is fine.”

Below is a Q&A with Pope about his Notre Dame official visit June 11-13.