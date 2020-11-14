BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles

GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles
The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0 ACC) return home to face the Boston College Eagles (5-3, 4-3) at 3:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 14, 2020
Site: Alumni Stadium at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.
Television: ABC
Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 15-9 and won the last meeting 40-7 in South Bend on Nov. 23, 2019.
Head coaches: Boston College — Jeff Hafley (5‑3, first season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (99‑37, 11th season).
FIVE BOSTON COLLEGE PLAYERS TO KNOW
QB Phil Jurkovec (#5): The former Notre Dame backup is averaging 260.4 passing yards per game with 15 touchdowns while throwing the ball nearly 35 times per game for the 5-3 Eagles.
WR Zay Flowers (#4): The ACC’s fourth-leading receiver (600 yards) is averaging 15.8 yards per catch and has six receptions on throws at least 20 yards downfield. He has a pair of 162-yard games this year.
TE Hunter Long (#80): Jurkovec’s other go-to target is 28th nationally in receiving yards and first among tight ends in catches (43) and yards (501).
DE Marcus Valdez (#97): Boston College’s best edge rusher has 26 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus, which is tied for 16th nationally. He’s the Eagles’ third-leading tackler and has 5.5 tackles for loss.
LB Max Richardson (#14): The fifth-year senior leads Boston College with 79 tackles and 8.0 TFLs. The former is the best in the country. Richardson’s 9.88 tackles per game is 12th among players who have appeared in more than three games.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas Line: Notre Dame -11.5 ... Over/Under: 51
Oddshark Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Boston College 18
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 31, Boston College 24
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 34, Boston College 20
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 35, Boston College 27
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 33, Boston College 24
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 34, Boston College 16
Blue & Gold TV: Final Thoughts & Predictions Before Boston College vs. Notre Dame
