Notre Dame’s first victory in 27 years against a No. 1-ranked team last weekend, 47-40 in double-overtime versus Clemson, set off an impromptu rush-the-field celebration by the Fighting Irish student body. In the year of social distancing because of the coronavirus, concerns immediately cropped up about how that action could become a super spreader.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told ESPN Radio host Mike Greenberg that two COVID-19 tests this week by his football team have revealed no bad news.

The team also gets tested on Thursdays, and then on Friday prior to departure.

“We’ve passed all of our testing on Sunday and again on Tuesday, so that’s a really good sign,” Kelly said as his No. 2-ranked and 7-0 team prepares to travel to Boston College to take on the 5-3 Eagles.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Alabama had its game called off this Saturday versus LSU, while No. 3 Ohio State had the same against Maryland, because of the coronavirus.

“Each day is a very different day in college football for us,” Kelly told Greenberg. “Four out of the six days, we’re testing.”

This year has presented an immense challenge, but Kelly noted how he has been in awe of the players’ consistent application of discipline week in and week out during these times with classroom work, practice, weight training — and to not stray away from goals.

“The discipline your team has to have when they leave the football field, in terms of how they handle themselves away from here,” he said. “It’s not just about playing the game. The teams that are going to win this championship are also going to be the most disciplined teams away from the football field.

“I’m energized as a coach because they look at this as an opportunity. They’re not negative about it. They’re positive. And every single day they meet it with, ‘Okay, these are the things we have to do if we want to continue to play football.’ I’m amazed about how they have disciplined themselves.

“I look back on my college years, I don’t know that I could have done it. To see these guys and the way that they handle themselves on a day to day basis is just inspiring for me.”

Kelly admitted that in the preseason he too wondered whether it was worth it to have a college football season. However, when he saw the resolve and dedication of the players, it uplifted the entire operation.

Even having a sack lunch instead of sitting down at training table has become chic again.

“This is a throwback to the days where there no trappings of some of the things they’ve had from days before,” Kelly said. “They’re playing football because this is what they want to do.”