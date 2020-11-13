While the euphoria of defeating No. 1 Clemson last Saturday in double-overtime was one for the ages in Notre Dame football lore, it is now just more so one for the history books as far as Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly is concerned . Even greater ancient history is the last time Notre Dame defeated the top-ranked team — Florida State in 1993 — it just happened to lose to Boston College the ensuing week. Inconsequential, irrelevant and immaterial when talking 27 years later about this Saturday's Boston College game (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC).

Notre Dame easily rolled past Boston College last year on Senior Day, 40-7. (Andris Visockis)

"We talk about much more in terms of how we’re preparing for a team that is a really good football team — and certainly that you’re the No. 2 team in the country, you have a target on your back,” Kelly said. “That’s much more relevant than the historical significance of the game. If you understand that, you’re going to get the preparation you need to play at the level you need to play at.” Notre Dame enters the contest as a 13.5-point favorite.

TODD BURLAGE, COLUMNIST

Notre Dame 31, Boston College 24 Boston College held Notre Dame’s number from 2001 to 2008 when it beat the Irish six straight times. The Irish have flipped the switch since, winning seven straight in this unique Catholic school rivalry. Kelly is 6-0 against Boston College while coaching at Notre Dame — with a 40-7 win on Senior Day last year — and is 3-0 on the road in Chestnut Hill, Mass. This series has brought its share of memorable and forgettable games over the years, but the Eagles more often than not bring their “A game” when the Fighting Irish line up on the other side of the ball. Don’t be surprised if that happens again before Notre Dame pulls away after a tight first half.

PATRICK ENGEL, ANALYST/BEAT WRITER

Notre Dame 34, Boston College 20 This is a classic letdown spot, and some of that could show up. If so, Boston College has enough weapons on offense and stability at quarterback to take advantage early like it did against Clemson on Oct. 31 when it roared to a 28-10 lead before losing 34-28. Even if Notre Dame slumbers into the game for a quarter, it should be OK against a Boston College defense that is improved — from one of the worst nationally last year to average at best. I can see former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec and the Boston College offense scoring a couple touchdowns and even hitting 20 points. I can’t see the Notre Dame offense scoring fewer than 30 against a middling defense. If the Irish red-zone maladies from last week are cured, it’s highly possible they can put up five touchdowns.

ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 35, Boston College 27 After a matchup the previous week against No. 1 Clemson, Notre Dame starts off sluggish against Boston College and is down by a touchdown at the half. This, of course, inspire the broadcast to make several references to the 1993 matchup, which only increases anxiety among Fighting Irish faithful. Notre Dame then comes out rejuvenated in the third quarter and pulls away from the scrappy Eagles as while quarterback Ian Book out-duels his former understudy, Jurkovec, the current starter in Chestnut Hill after transferring this offseason.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Notre Dame 33, Boston College 24 Fighting Irish head coach Kelly has been criticized for not winning the “big one” in his decade at Notre Dame. Well, he did it last Saturday against former No.1 Clemson. How will his team respond on the road against a gritty Boston College team with a talented and familiar quarterback under center? One thing that folks can’t criticize Kelly for — especially since 2017 — is how the Irish “get up” for lesser opponents. Boston College doesn’t nearly have the talent of Clemson, but the Irish could find themselves in a real battle if they’re not ready for a fight. Kelly will get the Irish ready and win its school-record 31st straight victory against an unranked opponent. A late Boston College touchdown will make it closer than the scoreboard shows.

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR