On the season, he has 16 receptions for 207 yards and two touchdowns, which includes two of the biggest plays for the Fighting Irish this season: a 53-yard catch in the fourth quarter against No. 1 Clemson that set up his 3-yard touchdown snag three downs later and sent the game into overtime.

Senior wide receiver Avery Davis arrived in South Bend as a dual-threat quarterback prospect in 2017 and played the position for his freshman season. He then switched positions multiple times over the next two years before finally settling in at wide receiver.

Of course, there’s a lot more than size and agility that goes when it comes to seeing the field in major college football, but Notre Dame fans witnessed last week that a highly recruited quarterback can move to a different on-the-field role and thrive.

At 6-5 and 226 pounds, Phil Jurkovec has the body type of an underweight tight end or an extra-long linebacker. Based on his 4.86 40-time in high school , he likely has the speed and athleticism to compete at those positions as well.

"At that point, I was just talking to my family and they were like, ‘you have to go somewhere to play.’”

“Football was really changing for me,” said Jurkovec. “I was debating about switching positions because I don't think I could have done another year just sitting on the bench. I had to go play somewhere. I was really down. I was basically on the brink of not playing quarterback.

Apparently, such a move was on the young quarterback’s mind before he entered the transfer portal and left for greener pastures in Chestnut Hill.

Davis and Jurkovec certainly have vastly different body types (Davis is 5-11, 202 pounds and likely runs a sub-4.5) but both are excellent athletes. Had Jurkovec remained at Notre Dame, would he have also made a position change?

But had Jurkovec stayed, would he have actually given up quarterback?

When asked what other position he'd play, Jurkovec shrugged his shoulders.

Plus, based on his productivity in eight games as a starter at Boston College—an ACC-leading 2,073 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions—and Notre Dame’s excellent depth at tight end and linebacker, it seems unlikely the Fighting Irish coaching staff would have ever been allowed him to make such a switch in South Bend.

Still, leaving wasn’t an easy decision. As Jurkovec has indicated many times before, Notre Dame was his dream school, and he still views many of his former teammates as close friends.

“We've been talking throughout the year, especially the guys in my class,” Jurkovec said. “We’re still pretty tight. This week, though, we haven't talked too much. I know they want to beat me badly and it’s the same with me. We're not friends out in the field, but I've got good relationships with a lot of those guys.”

If Boston College is going to upset No. 2 Notre Dame, it will likely be on Jurkovec’s arm, especially given how poorly the Eagles have run the ball this year. After averaging 254.2 yards per game on the ground in 2019, Boston College is hovering around 100 YPG in eight contests this fall.

Jurkovec has shown that he’s capable of putting up points on top defenses. On Oct. 31 against then-No. 1 Clemson, he led the Eagles to a 28-13 halftime advantage. Yet, Jurkovec couldn't put together a complete game and only threw for 43 yards in the second half. Boston College failed to score again, losing 34-28.

The Notre Dame defense should prove to be an even tougher task, especially given his connection to the program and many of its defenders. For instance, earlier this week, Buck linebacker Shayne Simon, also a member of the 2018 Fighting Irish recruiting class, said he stays in contact with Jurkovec.

Undoubtedly, there will be at least some heightened emotions.

“I know it’s going to be hard,” said Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. “He’ll be excited, but he should be excited. The one thing about Phil, he doesn’t have anything bad to say about Notre Dame. I’m sure he has a lot of friends there and he respects the staff. The kid got an opportunity here to play and be ‘the guy’ and he took it.”

But fans seem to have mixed feelings when it comes to Jurkovec's departure. Some don't blame him and are instead upset with the Notre Dame coaching staff for letting him go, while others believe the junior should have stayed patient and waited for Book to leave.

Wherever you fall on the spectrum, Hafley just hopes you're happy Jurkovec's succeeding, even if you don't want him to play well enough to defeat the Irish on Saturday.

“You’ve got to just hope everyone’s just happy for the kid, whether you’re a Notre Dame fan or a Notre Dame student," Hafley said. "That’s life, right? You want guys to succeed when they get a chance and he has, and he’s going to get better. I just keep saying that I’d be shocked if everyone wasn’t happy that he’s playing well.”