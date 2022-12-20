Marcus Freeman's first full recruiting class as Notre Dame head coach is almost finalized. Beginning Wednesday, Notre Dame's 26 commits in the 2023 class will have the option to sign during the early signing period. Fourteen of those commits plan to enroll in January, while the other 12 are scheduled to join the program in June. Two Notre Dame commits may ditch the Irish at the 11th hour: five-star safety Peyton Bowen and four-star running back Jayden Limar. Learn more about each Notre Dame commit below including their other top schools, their high school statistics, their impact on Notre Dame recruiting and what our Rivals national recruiting analysts are saying about them.

Four-star strongside defensive end Brenan Vernon

Offer Date: Jan. 31, 2020 | Commitment Date: June 29, 2021 | ND Visits: 10 | Official Visit: June 17-19 Chose Irish over Alabama, Ohio State and others Offers: 17 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (9) | Nov. 8, 2021 (8) | Feb. 3 (14) | May 17 (17) | June 10 (23) | Aug. 10 (25) | Oct. 26 (22) | Dec. 6 (60) Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): Complete stats unavailable. 2021 Stats (Junior): 11 games | 46 tackles (29 solo, 17 assisted), 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 23 quarterback pressures. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 5 games | 25 tackles (17 solo, 8 assisted), 1 tackle for loss and 15 quarterback pressures. 2019 Stats (Freshman): 14 games | 52 tackles (32 solo, 20 assisted), 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 15 quarterback pressures and 1 forced fumble. Irish Impact: After not signing a top 100 defensive lineman in nine years, Notre Dame has added at least one in back-to-back classes with the additions of Tyson Ford and Aiden Gobaira in 2022 and Vernon in 2023. The only other time Notre Dame signed a top 100 defensive lineman in consecutive classes was in 2010 and 2011, when the Irish added Louis Nix (2010) and Stephon Tuitt (2011), Aaron Lynch (2011) and Ishaq Williams (2011). Vernon is the first four-star defensive lineman from Ohio to become Irish during the Rivals era (since 2002). Before Vernon, Notre Dame had signed five defensive linemen from the Buckeye State. Expert analysis: "The first thing that sticks out about Vernon is the combination of size and athleticism," Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove said. "There's not a lot of guys at the high school level that move like he does with college-ready size. He's got a great first step. He's explosive off the ball. He plays with a high motor; he plays like a smaller guy. "You love that he's big and strong enough to hold the edge. He brings a pass rush component, and he can take on double teams and blow-up powers. He's got a physical, little nasty to him as well. He brings position versatility, where he can play on the edge or the inside, especially in third-down situations where you want to get your best pass rushers on the field. "His upside is through the roof. Sometimes when you get guys that are this big, this early on and developed, you wonder how much bigger, stronger and faster they can get. That's the biggest question with him right now. He's just scratching the surface. If you can develop his body, he's got a ton more upside in him."

Three-star safety Adon Shuler

Offer Date: May 13, 2021 | Commitment Date: Aug. 15, 2021 | ND Visits: 6 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over finalists: Maryland and Penn State Offers: 26 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (212) | Feb. 3 (198) | May 17 (204) | June 10 (N/R 250) | Aug. 10 (N/R 250) | Oct. 26 (N/R 250) | Dec. 6 (N/R 250). Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 9 games | 103 tackles (55 solo), 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. | 43 carries for 567 yards and 4 touchdowns. | 7 receptions for 95 yards. | 3 kickoff returns for 52 yards. | 5 punt returns for 123 yards. 2021 Stats (Junior): 13 games | 80 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 6 interceptions | 10 receptions for 80 yards. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 9 games | 51 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. | 10 receptions for 145 yards. 2019 Stats (Freshman): Did not see varsity action Irish Impact: Shuler choosing Notre Dame continues a six-year streak of Notre Dame adding players from New Jersey. He's the third defensive back the Irish have added from the state since 2020, following Clarence Lewis (2020) and Jayden Bellamy (2022). Bellamy entered the transfer portal earlier this month and committed to Syracuse. Expert analysis: "He's a big physical safety," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "He does a great job of tackling in the open field and diagnosing running plays quickly. He is a physical player in the secondary who does a good job making sure receivers are thinking about getting hit versus catching the ball. He does a good job making sure receivers, and their timing with the quarterbacks get disrupted while they're in their routes. "It'll be interesting to see how he can physically develop and really how he can develop his coverage skills at the next level. That's something that will be a learning curve. But he has the skill set to succeed at the next level."

Four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan

Offer Date: Aug. 6, 2021 | Commitment Date: Sept. 2, 2021 | ND Visits: 5 | Official Visit: June 17-19 Chose Irish over: California, Washington and others Offers: 16 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (250) | Feb. 3 (N/R 250) | May 17 (223) | June 10 (249) | Aug. 10 (250) | Oct. 26 (N/R 250) | Dec. 6 (N/R 250) Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): 11 games | 26 receptions for 490 yards and 3 touchdowns. | 1 carry for 7 yards. | 38 tackles (17 solo, 21 assisted), 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 1 interception. 2021 Stats (Junior): 13 games | 32 receptions for 497 yards and 7 touchdowns. | 27 tackles (14 solo, 13 assisted), 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 5 games | 11 receptions for 292 yards and 4 touchdowns. | 15 tackles (8 solo, 7 assisted), 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. 2019 Stats (Freshman): 4 games | 5 receptions for 84 yards | 11 tackles (5 solo, 6 assisted), 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble. Irish Impact: Flanagan is the fourth tight end in the Rivals era from the Golden State to head to South Bend. Before Flanagan, the last tight end to come to Notre Dame from California was Tyler Luatua in 2014. The Irish have added five four-star tight ends since 2020, including Flanagan. Expert analysis: "Flanagan plays in an unorthodox Wing-T style offense in high school, so he doesn't generally run usual tight end routes," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney said. "Instead, he's either blocking in De La Salle's punishing run attack, or he's breaking free for a rare pass downfield. "Blocking will be no concern on the next level for Flanagan since he's so used to it. During 7-on-7 events, he's shown the ability to run the route tree really well. Flanagan is not a burner, but he has sure hands and he's coached incredibly well on the high school level. His transition to college should be fine."

Four-star outside linebacker Drayk Bowen

Offer Date: Feb. 12, 2021 | Commitment Date: Nov. 3, 2021 | ND Visits: 17 | Official Visit: Nov. 4-6 Chose Irish over finalists: Auburn, Clemson, Indiana and LSU Offers: 29 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (78) | Feb. 3 (76) | May 17 (81) | June 10 (37) | | Aug. 10 (41) | Dec. 6 (45) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 14 games | 144 tackles (90 solo, 54 assisted), 19 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 5 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 blocked punt | 242 carries for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns. | 10 receptions for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns. | 2 kickoff returns for 26 yards. 2021 Stats (Junior): 15 games | 105 tackles (60 solo, 45 assisted), 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass breakup, 3 interceptions, 1 blocked punt and 2 blocked field goals. | 155 carries for 965 yards and 18 touchdowns. | 17 receptions for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns. | 3 kickoff returns for 50 yards. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 13 games | 80 tackles (53 solo, 27 assisted), 13 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception, 2 blocked punts and 1 blocked field goal | 15 carries for 177 yards and 5 touchdowns. | 4 receptions for 45 yards and 1 touchdown | 3 kickoff returns for 30 yards. 2019 Stats (Freshman): 13 games | 50 tackles (29 solo, 21 assisted), 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries. | 12 carries for 43 yards. | 3 receptions for 104 yards and 1 touchdown. | 4 kickoff returns for 28 yards. Irish Impact: Since joining Notre Dame as defensive coordinator in January 2021, Freeman has been on a tear on the linebacker recruiting trail. Bowen is the second top-100 overall prospect at linebacker to sign with the Irish under Freeman. As the No. 45 overall player, Bowen is the top linebacker to sign with the Irish in the Rivals era since Daelin Hayes (No. 31) in 2016. Expert analysis: “The sky's the limit with Drayk,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove said. “A lot of it is because of his physical gifts and the type of kid he is. He’s a physical specimen and works incredibly hard. He is a big, explosive kid. His short-range explosiveness is incredible. “He's a nice kid with a cool, calm demeanor, but you put him on a football field, and he's downright nasty. He's extremely explosive, and he has great lateral movement. He has a chance to be very special. He reminds me of Luke Kuechly. He's just one of those kids you can bet on being successful.”

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen

Offer Date: March 17, 2021 | Commitment Date: January 1, 2021 | ND Visits: 5 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over finalists: Alabama, Oklahoma and USC. Offers: 32 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (212) | Feb. 3 (198) | May 17 (204) | June 10 (93) | Aug. 10 (46) | Dec. 6 (10) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 15 games | 77 total tackles (56 solo), 5 pass breakups and 5 interceptions. 2021 Stats (Junior): 16 games | 67 total tackles (55 solo), 12 pass breakups and 6 interceptions. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 12 games | 72 total tackles (57 solo), 6 pass breakups, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception. 2019 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable Irish Impact: If Bowen enrolls in January, he will be the first five-star defender to join the Irish since linebacker Daelin Hayes in 2016. Only eight of the 19 five-stars to sign with Notre Dame were on defense. And Max Redfield (2013) was the only safety. Bowen is also the first five-star to come to Notre Dame from the mid-South. Expert analysis: "A defensive back prospect like Denton (Texas) Guyer four-star safety Peyton Bowen doesn't come around very often, but when it does, all you can do is marvel at the talent," Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris said. "When I think of what Bowen excels at the most, instincts come to mind. There is no better instinctual defender in the entire country, as Bowen is consistently in the middle of the action making big plays in the secondary or flying downhill to make plays in the run game. "The layer of his game that may make him the most attractive to a fan is his ability in the return game. Bowen is a bonafide difference-maker in both the kick and punt return game. With the ball in his hands, he is bound to make game-changing plays, which carries over to when he returns interceptions almost every Friday night."

Four-star outside linebacker Preston Zinter

Offer Date: June 4, 2021 | Commitment Date: Feb. 11 | ND Visits: 7 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over: Boston College, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and others Offers: 26 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (N/R 250) | Feb. 3 (214) | May 17 (219) | June 10 (223) | Aug. 10 (N/R 250) | Dec. 6 (N/R 250) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 12 games | 116 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 pass breakups and 1 blocked kick | 21 receptions for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. | 4 carries for 14 yards and 1 touchdown. 2021 Stats (Junior): 14 games | 62 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. | 39 receptions for 589 yards and 3 touchdowns 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 6 games | 24 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 4 forced fumbles | 22 receptions for 435 yards and 5 touchdowns. *2019 Stats (Freshman): 9 games | 88 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries | 12 receptions for 276 yards. *Played for Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School as a freshman; also played varsity in eighth grade Irish Impact: The younger brother of Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, Preston choosing Notre Dame was another notable win on the recruiting trail for Freeman. Zinter is the first linebacker from Massachusetts to sign with the Irish in the Rivals era. With last year's addition of Ty Chan, the Irish have added players from Massachusetts in back-to-back years. Expert analysis: “Preston is a really outstanding outside linebacker prospect who brings physicality to the defensive side of the ball but also really good ball skills and a knack for getting to the ball." said Rivals national analyst Adam Friedman. "I really like the way he can quickly read and react. It will be interesting to see how he develops physically and how Notre Dame can really take advantage of his entire skill set. "He is a very good offensive weapon at the high school level and shows plenty of skills, but I’m interested to see how they use his entire skill set. He certainly has a great frame to fill out. It will be important for him to keep that athleticism as he puts on more muscle mass."

Four-star wide receiver Braylon James

Offer Date: May 26, 2021 | Commitment Date: April 19 | ND Visits: 3 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over finalists: Stanford and TCU Offers: 42 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (72) | Feb. 3 (67) | May 17 (77) | June 10 (205) | Aug. 10 (136) | Dec. 6 (149) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 10 games | 38 receptions for 727 yards and 5 touchdowns. | 2 carries for 2 yards | 3 solo tackles | 4 kickoff returns for 54 yards. | 2 punt returns for 20 punt return yards. *2021 Stats (Junior): 10 games | 47 receptions for 568 yards and 6 touchdowns. | 9 kickoff returns for 250 yards and 1 touchdown. *2020 Stats (Sophomore): 9 games | 42 receptions for 442 yards and 7 touchdowns. *2019 Stats (Freshman): 5 games | 12 receptions for 200 yards and 1 touchdown. *James played his first three high school seasons for Del Valle (Texas) High. Irish Impact: James' commitment gave a breath of fresh air to Notre Dame's wide receiver recruiting. When he committed, James was the first Rivals250 receiver the Irish have landed from Texas in the Rivals Era. With the additions of James, Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores Jr., it marks the first time Notre Dame has added three wide receivers ranked within the Rivals250 in the same class. Expert analysis: “James is a big-bodied, sure-handed receiver that combines smooth route running with elite high-point ability,” national recruiting analyst Nick Harris said. “His ability to go up over defenders and come down with a reception matches some of the best receivers in the country, as his vertical makes it difficult to reach his status up top over defenders. “His speed provides an option offensively that can take the top off of a defense in the defensive backfield, and with a surefire quarterback that can hit him in stride, James' deep-play ability can increase tenfold. “The four-star affects the game on offense and special teams, where he recorded two kickoff returns for touchdowns during his junior season. His long strides in the open field make him tough to catch once he's out in the open, which may give him the ability to star as a special teams contributor at Notre Dame.”

Four-star offensive guard Sam Pendleton

Offer Date: March 13 | Commitment Date: April 25 | ND Visits: 3 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over: Clemson, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina State and others Offers: 24 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (N/R 250) | Feb. 3 (229) | May 17 (237) | June 10 (225) | Aug. 10 (227) | | Oct. 26 (229) | Dec. 6 (N/R 250) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): Assisted the Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan offense in 2,031 rushing yards (184.6 yards per game, 7.8 yards per carry) and 20 touchdowns in 11 games. Honors: Preseason first-team All-North Carolina, first-team All-Central Piedmont Conference and first-team All-Northwest Region. All-State honors have not yet been released. 2021 Stats (Junior): Aided the Raiders offense in 2,338 rushing yards (212.5 yards per game, 7.6 yards per carry) and 25 touchdowns. In 11 games. Had the highest blocking efficiency (93%) in school history. Honors: Preseason first-team All-North Carolina, first-team All-Central Piedmont Conference, first-team All-Northwest Region and first-team All-North Carolina. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): Unavailable. 2019 Stats (Freshman): Did not see significant varsity playing time. Irish Impact: In the Rivals era, the Irish signed only one offensive lineman from North Carolina (Mark Harrell, 2012) before Pendleton and Sullivan Absher. Harrell played on Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand's first Irish offensive line during his previous stint with the Irish from 2012-17. Expert analysis: “Pendleton is a mauler on the offensive line, and running backs will love running behind him at the next level.” national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. “He does a great job driving his feet on contact and muscling defensive linemen out of the way. Pendleton could play tackle or guard at the next level, but he'll need to improve as a pass blocker. “He has all the tools to be effective against even the most talented pass rushers, but he doesn't have a ton of experience against that level of talent, so there will be a learning curve once he gets on the college practice field. Physically, Pendleton doesn't have a long way to go before he fits in with the rest of the college linemen, so that should help him see the field fairly quickly.”

Four-star strongside defensive end Boubacar Traore

Offer Date: Oct. 2, 2021 | Commitment Date: April 27 | ND Visits: 2 | Official Visit: June 17-19 Chose Irish over: Boston College and others Offers: 4 Previously committed: Boston College, Aug. 5, 2020–March 12, 2022. Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking):: March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (187) | Feb. 3 (218) | May 17 (222) | June 10 (227) | Aug. 10 (228) | Dec. 6 (N/R 250) Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): Unavailable. 2021 Stats (Junior): Unavailable. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): Unavailable. 2019 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Irish Impact: The addition of Traore marks the first time Notre Dame has signed players from Massachusetts in consecutive years in the Rivals era. Last year, Notre Dame signed four-star offensive lineman Ty Chan. Traore is also the first defensive lineman to come to Notre Dame from the state in the Rivals era. Expert analysis: “Traore is a versatile defensive lineman that can wreak havoc against the offensive line in various ways,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. “At 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, he does a great job using his size and strength to his advantage, but he's a real mismatch when he uses his quickness and strength simultaneously. “Traore can easily push around offensive linemen, but his quickness and aggressive hand techniques keep them from slowing him down en route to the ball carrier. He has the physical tools to play defensive end but his frame and continued growth point to him spending more time on the interior of the defensive line at the next level. “If Traore were to see more time as a defensive tackle, his quickness would be an even bigger asset. Even though he doesn't have a ton of experience playing against future Power Five offensive linemen, Traore has seen what the competition could be like during his limited experiences at offseason camps in the past, so his learning curve may not be as steep as other prospects coming from similar situations.”

Four-star defensive tackle Devan Houstan

Offer Date: Oct. 13, 2021 | Commitment Date: May 7 | ND Visits: 3 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over finalists: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Wake Forest Offers: 24 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (N/R 250) | Feb. 3 (4, Md.) | May 17 (3, Md.) | Aug. 10 (6, Md.) | Dec. 6 (5, Md.) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 8 games | 39 tackles (18 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 1 fumble recovery. 2021 Stats (Junior): 8 games | 50 tackles (29 solo), 8 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown. 2020 Stats (Junior): Did not play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Houstan repeated his junior year in the United States in 2021. 2019 Stats (Sophomore): Unavailable. 2018 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Houstan played his first two high school seasons at St Marcellinus Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Irish Impact: Originally from Mississauga, Ontario, Houstan is the first Candian to pick Notre Dame since four-star wide receiver Chase Claypool in 2016. Notre Dame also has another defensive line commit from Canada in Armel Mukam. Expert analysis: "Notre Dame landing four-star defensive tackle Devan Houstan is a big get," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "I love his game as an athletic, big interior defensive lineman. He should have a bit of versatility from the three-technique to the five-technique, but it's going to be about how he develops his playing strength. "Right now, he gets by on a lot of athleticism, and he's not playing great competition at the high school level. So when we see what he's able to do in the weight room and really develop physically once he gets to Notre Dame, that's going to determine how great a prospect could be for Notre Dame and how great a draft prospect he eventually could be. "There are definitely some athletic traits that we love. I'm a big fan of the way he can move laterally. He has a good sense of not over-pursuing. He does a good job flowing to the ball even if they're running the other direction."

Four-star offensive tackle Sullivan Absher

Offer Date: Oct. 21, 2021 | Commitment Date: May 13 | ND Visits: 4 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over finalists: Clemson and North Carolina State Offers: 18 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (N/R 250) | Feb. 3 (247) | May 17 (250) | June 10 (231) | Aug. 10 (N/R 250) | Dec. 6 (247) Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): Guided the Belmont (N.C.) South Point offense to 4,422 rushing yards (294.8 yards per game, 6.5 yards per carry) and 64 touchdowns in 15 games. Honors: All-Big South 3A Conference. All-State honors have not been released. 2021 Stats (Junior): Assisted the Red Raiders offense in 3,761 rushing yards (250.7 yards per game, 5.6 yards per carry) and 45 touchdowns in 15 games. Honors: Preseason First-Team All-North Carolina, All-Big South 3A Conference, All-State and All-American. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): Helped the South Point offense to 2,239 rushing yards (319.9 yards per game, 6.4 yards per carry) and 32 touchdowns in 7 games. Honors: All-Big South 3A Conference 2019 Stats (Freshman): Aided the South Point Red Raiders offense in 3,564 rushing yards (274.2 yards per game, 6.1 yards per carry) and 44 touchdowns in 13 games. Irish Impact: With Absher and fellow North Carolina offensive lineman Sam Pendleton, it is the first time Notre Dame has landed two four-star offensive linemen from the same state since 2016 (Liam Eichenberg and Tommy Kraemer in Ohio). Notre Dame also signed three-star Dillan Gibbons and four-star Robert Hainsey out of Florida in 2017. Expert analysis: "Absher checks all the boxes physically," national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "He's a legitimate 6-foot-7 and carries his 280-pound frame very well. He is an elite run blocker that plays mainly right tackle in a run-heavy offense. Absher's first step out of his stance is incredibly quick, and he overpowers most defensive linemen before they know what hit them. "He drives defenders backward and into the ground more times than not. He has an impressive balance for a big man, but he'll need to stay under control and not over-extending. Absher has the drive to run down the field and make blocks at the second and third levels. He has all the tools to be an excellent pass blocker, but he doesn't have much experience, especially against elite defensive linemen. That's going to be where he faces the steepest learning curve."

Four-star running back Jayden Limar

Offer Date: Aug. 5, 2021 | Commitment Date: May 26 | ND Visits: 3 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over finalists: Arizona, Michigan and Oregon Offers: 19 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (220) | Feb. 3 (238) | May 17 (241) | June 10 (N/R 250) | Aug. 10 (N/R 250) | Dec. 6 (N/R 144) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 14 games | 235 rushes for 2,040 yards and 36 touchdowns. | 26 receptions for 330 yards and 13 touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Junior): 12 games | 208 rushes for 1,549 yards and 20 touchdowns. | 24 receptions for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 4 games | 42 rushes for 503 yards and 7 touchdowns. | 12 receptions for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns. 2019 Stats (Freshman): 12 games | 21 rushes for 503 yards and 3 touchdowns. Irish Impact: Limar would be the third player from Washington to join Notre Dame since 2012, following Tobias Merriweather (2022) and KeiVarae Russell (2012). Limar would also be the third running back from the West to go to Notre Dame during the Rivals era, following in the footsteps of Cameron Roberson (2010) and Cierre Wood (2009). Expert analysis: “Limar possesses many abilities that should be a major asset to Notre Dame’s offense,” national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney said. “In high school, Limar takes a lot of direct snaps and makes things happen because of his vision and patience running behind his offensive line. “He’s not going to be the biggest back, but Limar can slip arm tackles, keep moving, gain extra yards and not go down easily. The four-star can also be used in motion to catch passes out of the backfield, so an innovative play-caller should be able to get him the ball in various ways.”

Three-star offensive guard Joe Otting

Offer Date: May 4 | Commitment Date: June 7 | ND Visits: 4 | Official Visit: June 17-19 Chose Irish over: Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska and others Offers: 11 Rankings Trend: Rankings Trend: Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (N/R 250) | Feb. 3 (N/R 250) | May 17 (N/R 250) | June 10 (N/R 250) | Aug. 10 (No. 20, OG) | Dec. 6 (No. 20 OG) Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): Guided the team in rushing to 3,032 yards on 355 attempts (8.5 yards per carry, 252.7 yards per game) and 38 touchdowns in 12 games. Dominated on defense with 81 tackles (42 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 quarterback hurries and 4 pass breakups. Honors: Final awards are incomplete. 2021 Stats (Junior): Aided the team in rushing for 2,777 yards on 364 attempts (7.6 yards per carry, 277.7 yards per game) and 33 touchdowns in 10 games. Shined on defense with 40 tackles (18 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 14 quarterback hurries and 3 pass breakups. Honors: KHSAA All-State, Sports in Kansas All-State and Top Sports News Top 22. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): Assisted the team in rushing for 1,867 yards on 249 attempts (7.5 yards per carry, 207.4 yards per game) and 26 touchdowns in nine games. Contributed on defense with 60 tackles (29 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 4 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and 3 pass breakups. Honors: All-City Honorable Mention, Witchita Eagle All-State Honorable Mention, Topeka Capital-Journal All-State Honorable Mention and Hayden Catholic Best Offensive Lineman. 2019 Stats (Freshman): Helped the team rush for 2,799 yards on 405 attempts (6.9 yards per carry, 233.3 yards per game) and 45 touchdowns in 12 games. Irish Impact: Otting is the third player the Irish have added from the Sunflower State in the Rivals era. Before Otting, Notre Dame landed Brian Smith (Overland Park) and Jafar Armstrong (Shawnee Mission) in the 2007 and 2017 classes, respectively. Expert analysis: "The thing I love most about Otting is his raw athletic ability, and upside," Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove said. "He is explosive, has a great bend, a high motor and a high level of nasty to him. "It is hard to get a read on his pass-blocking ability due to the offense that his high school runs, but when you see his athletic display on the basketball court, you can see that he will be more than capable from an athletic standpoint. Otting has a chance to be a great player for the Irish."

Four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah

Offer Date: Aug. 5, 2021 | Commitment Date: June 30 | ND Visits: 6 | Official Visit: June 18 Chose Irish over: Arkansas, Missouri and Michigan Offers: 17 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (226) | Feb. 3 (151) | May 17 (116) | June 10 (122) | Aug. 10 (105) | Dec. 6 (119) Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): Guided the team in rushing to 869 yards on 263 attempts (3.3 yards per carry, 108.6 yards per game) and 6 touchdowns in 8 games. Contributed on defense with 23 tackles (17 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Honors: First-team All-Western Big 6 conference on offense and defense. 2021 Stats (Junior): Aided the team in rushing for 558 yards on 246 attempts (2.3 yards per carry, 69.8 yards per game) and 1 touchdown in 8 of 9 charted games. Contributed on defense with 25 tackles (15 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Honors: First-team All-Western Big 6 conference on offense and defense, All-Illinois Division 4 honorable mention. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): Assisted the team in rushing for 2,151 yards on 564 carries (3.8 yards per carry, 258.5 yards per game) and 21 touchdowns in 6 games. 2019 Stats (Freshman): Complete stats unavailable. Irish Impact: Until 2022, Notre Dame had signed at least one player from Illinois every year during the Rivals era. With Jagusah's and Chris Terek's addition, they become just the third and fourth Rivals250 offensive linemen from the state to join the Irish. Overall, with the additions of Jagusah, Terek and Sullivan Absher, Notre Dame has added at least two Rivals250 offensive linemen in five straight classes. Expert analysis: "Jagusah is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 class due to his physical gifts and upside," Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove said. "He has the frame, bend and athleticism to develop into a dominant offensive lineman at the next level. Jagusah is a champion wrestler, has an old school work ethic, and when everything comes together, he has a chance to be a very special player."

Four-star cornerback Micah Bell

Offer Date: March 17 | Commitment Date: July 1 | ND Visits: 2 | Official Visit: June 17-`19 Chose Irish over: Baylor, Houston, Texas and others Offers: 30 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (N/R 250) | Feb. 3 (N/R 250) | May 17 (N/R 250) | June 10 (114) | Aug. 10 (119) | Dec. 6 (141) Early Enroll: No *2022 Stats (Senior): 11 games | 236 carries for 1,395 yards and 15 touchdowns. | Completed a 20-yard pass. *2021 Stats (Junior): 11 games | 18 tackles (12 solo, 6 assisted), 1 tackle for loss | 134 carries for 1,118 yards and 9 touchdowns. | 10 catches for 72 yards. | 5 kickoff returns for 174 yards. *2020 Stats (Sophomore): 5 games | 15 carries for 77 yards and 1 touchdown. | 3 catches for 29 yards. | 1 60-yard kickoff return. *2019 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. *Complete statistics for each of Bell's seasons are unavailable. Irish Impact: Bell is the highest-ranked defender the Irish have added from Texas in the Rivals era. In addition, he is just the third defensive back from the Longhorn State to go to Notre Dame during that period. Expert analysis: "Of Notre Dame's commits from the state of Texas, Houston Kinkaid four-star cornerback Micah Bell is easily the fastest with his 10.46 personal record in the 100-meter event," Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris said. "That speed translates onto the field where he combines it with polished technique as a boundary corner and a nickel. "I worry about size at the next level with Bell, but there is still quite a bit of room for him to grow and develop physically to the point that I think Notre Dame could shape him into a prospect that they want in the secondary. However, something that could be interesting with Bell is if Notre Dame decides to play with him on offense to see what he can do with the ball in his hands. "He's been a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball during his high school career, and that could easily translate to the college level if Notre Dame decided to work that in."

Four-star wide receiver Rico Flores Jr.

Offer Date: April 21, 2021 | Commitment Date: July 3 | ND Visits: 1 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over finalists: Georgia and Ohio State Offers: 27 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (169) | Feb. 3 (144) | May 17 (154) | June 10 (106) | Aug. 10 (112) | Dec. 6 (137) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 14 games | 72 receptions for 1,081 yards and 8 touchdowns. | 4 carries for 28 yards. | 8 kickoff returns for 161 yards. | 11 punt returns for 82 yards. | 12 tackles (6 solo, 6 assisted), 1.5 tackles for loss and 1 interception. 2021 Stats (Junior): 15 games | 81 receptions for 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns. | 1 carry for 52 yards. | 8 kickoff returns for 251 yards. | 7 punt returns for 92 yards. | 18 tackles (7 solo, 11 assisted), 0.5 tackles for loss and 1 interception. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 6 games | 31 receptions for 606 yards and 10 touchdowns. 2019 Stats (Freshman): 8 games | 17 receptions for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns. | 13 tackles (9 solo, 4 assisted). Irish Impact: Flores' commitment, which followed tight end Cooper Flanagan, helped continue a streak of the Irish adding a player from California every year since 2006. He is the first wide receiver from California to choose Notre Dame since Javon McKinley in 2016. Expert analysis: "Folsom is going to pass the ball a whole lot, but Rico Flores Jr. is all about production," said Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. "He caught 81 passes in his junior season, and every defense knew the ball was coming his way, but they could do nothing about it. "A lot of his catches, too, were deep balls where he used his speed to stretch the defense, and cornerbacks couldn't keep up. When they could stay stride-for-stride, Flores made tough catches and showed great concentration. "All that production came, too, in an offense with four-star tight end Walker Lyons catching his fair share of balls. Flores will not blow anyone away physically, but he's a smooth route runner with speed, and that will be a huge asset in Notre Dame's offense."

Four-star cornerback Christian Gray

Offer Date: June 6, 2021 | Commitment Date: July 4 | ND Visits: 11 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over finalists: LSU, Ohio State and USC Offers: 27 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (159) | Feb. 3 (168) | May 17 (100) | June 10 (51) | Aug. 10 (55) | Dec. 6 (78) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 10 games | 29 tackles (26 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 3 interceptions | 5 catches for 124 yards and 1 touchdown | 4 rushes for 46 yards and 1 touchdown. | 7 kickoff returns for 282 kickoff yards. | 1 punt return for 42 yards. 2021 Stats (Junior): 10 games | 34 tackles (29 solo, 5 assisted), 2 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions. | 2 receptions for 109 yards and 1 touchdown. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 1 game | 1 solo tackle. 2019 Stats (Freshman): 3 games | 4 tackles (two solo) and 1 interception. Irish Impact: Gray's commitment marked a marquee recruiting victory for Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. As the No. 78 overall player, Gray is just the sixth Rivals100 cornerback — and first since 2015 (Shaun Crawford) — to choose Notre Dame in the last 20 years. Between Gray and fellow cornerback commit Micah Bell, it's the first time the Irish have added two Rivals250 cornerbacks in the same class since 2006 (Darrin Walls and Raeshon McNeil). Expert analysis: "Christian Gray is a huge upside play," Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove said. "He's already a very good player. But the thing you like about him is his frame, his length. He's pretty thin right now, but when he fills out, he's got a chance to be a big physical corner. "He's a great kid. He loves the game of football. He's extremely intelligent and sees the field well. So, he has all the intangibles to be great as well. Because of their defense, you don't see him as much on high school film playing press coverage. But when you see him in 7-on-7 going against top talent, he's really good in press situations. He can flip his hips open and run. He has a bunch of tools in his kit for coverage. "He's fluid out of breaks. His closing speed when the ball's in the air is very impressive. He knows how to use his hands when playing big-body receivers and using them in a way where you're not going to get flagged for it. He has great field awareness and range when you see him play zone coverage. He understands offenses. He understands where the ball is going. And when you combine all of that with his skill set and physical upside, he's got a chance to be a very good player."

Four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse

Offer Date: Dec. 31, 2021 | Commitment Date: July 15 | ND Visits: 3 | Official Visit: June 17-19 Chose Irish over finalists: Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas Offers: 15 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (34) | Nov. 8, 2021 (104) | Feb. 3 (89) | May 17 (75) | June 10 (69) | Aug. 10 (73) | Oct. 26 (74) | Dec. 6 (85) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 13 games | 50 receptions for 886 yards and 10 touchdowns. | 3 carries for 0 yards and 1 touchdown. | Completed a 23-yard pass touchdown pass. | 3 kickoff returns for 112 yards. | 15 punt returns for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Junior): 16 games | 65 receptions for 1,260 yards and 20 touchdowns. | Completed a 56-yard pass. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 14 games | 69 receptions for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns. | 4 kickoff returns for 150 yards and 1 touchdown. 2019 Stats (Freshman): 16 games | 47 receptions for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns. | 1 kickoff return for 18 yards. Irish Impact: With the additions of Greathouse and four-star wide receiver Braylon James, it marks the first time the Irish will have signed two four-star wide receivers in Texas since 2013. As the No. 86 overall player, Greathouse is the first Rivals100 wide receiver outside the Midwest to join the Irish since Kevin Austin in 2018. Expert analysis: "Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse has been a statistical machine for one of the top programs in all of Texas since his freshman season," Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris said. "And while he may not have the offer sheet to show for it, he has the intangibles. "He's a big-bodied, quick-footed pass-catcher who can easily break off the line and win 50/50 balls with ease. He won't be the fastest player on the field by any means, but he does just about everything you can think of at a high enough level to be just as much of a game-changer as some of the other speed weapons across the country. "In the Notre Dame offense, I like him operating both outside and in the slot because of his route-running skills and pure pass-catching abilities."

Four-star outside linebacker Jaiden Ausberry

Offer Date: June 6, 2021 | Commitment Date: Aug. 4, 2022 | ND Visits: 4 | Official Visit: June 10-12 Chose Irish over finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M Offers: 29 Rankings Trend — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (24) | Nov. 8, 2021 (27) | Feb. 3 (33) | May 17 (39) | June 10 (80) | Aug. 10 (196) | Dec. 6 (205) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 12 games | 133 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 blocked kick. 2021 Stats (Junior): 13 games | 94 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 pass breakups and 2 interceptions. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 10 games | 80 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 5 pass breakups. 2019 Stats (Freshman): 14 games | 95 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries. Irish Impact: Before Ausberry, Notre Dame had only ever added five players from Louisiana in the Rivals era, the last being three-star running back Logan Diggs in 2021. The Irish beat out immediate family connections at LSU (father, Verge Ausberry) and Auburn (brother, Austin Ausberry) to land Jaiden, whose high school is essentially on LSU's Baton Rouge campus. Jaiden is just the second Rivals250 player from the Bayou State to join Notre Dame. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (2015) was the first. Expert analysis: "While Ausberry's size leaves a lot to be questioned about what position serves him best at the next level, Notre Dame will be able to truly shape and mold the four-star prospect in what they want him to be," Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris said. "Ausberry can stay around the same weight that he is now and play inside linebacker or grow and expand into his frame to play outside linebacker. His athleticism will allow him to move around the second level to what's best for Marcus Freeman's defense. "While he has high potential to be a first-to-second day NFL Draft pick, development will be key for Ausberry in his first two years in South Bend based on what Notre Dame wants from him. His knowledge and IQ on the defensive side of the ball will help accelerate that development, but the physical aspect will obviously be most important. "With about 15-20 more pounds, Ausberry could be a rangy outside linebacker that could either crash the backfield or cover pass-catchers out of the backfield effectively."

Four-star safety Ben Minich

Offer Date: July 20 | Commitment Date: Aug. 5 | ND Visits: 5 | Official Visit: Oct. 15 Chose Irish over finalists: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Stanford Offers: 24 Rankings Trend: Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (N/R 250) | Feb. 3 (N/R 250) | May 17 (N/R 250) | June 10 (N/R 250) | Aug. 10 (25, safety) | Dec. 6 (29, safety) Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 13 games | 45 tackles (33 solo), 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions and 2 pass breakups. | 15 receptions for 304 yards and 3 touchdowns. | 5 carries for 38 yards | 5 punt returns for 35 yards. | 4 kickoff returns for 105 yards. 2021 Stats (Junior): 13 games | 48 tackles (34 solo, 1 interception | 16 receptions for 251 yards and 4 touchdowns. | 1 carry for 17 yards. | 6 kickoff returns for 123 yards. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 7 games | 7 tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted). 2019 Stats (Freshman): Did not see varsity action. Irish Impact: Minich's commitment continued a long-standing tradition of Notre Dame winning recruiting battles in the Cincinnati area. Since 2005, the Irish have added 20 prospects from Southeast Ohio, including Minich. Among them was former Cincinnati Elder tight end Kyle Rudolph, a cousin of Minich's mother. Minich's commitment marks the first time Notre Dame has landed players from Southeast Ohio in consecutive years since 2015 (Nick Coleman, Elijah Taylor) and 2016 (Tommy Kraemer). Last year, the Irish signed offensive lineman Aamil Wagner from Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne — the alma mater of head coach Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks Mike Mickens. Expert analysis: "He's one of those guys when you turn on the film, you see an awesome football player," national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove said. "But it takes much more to be a highly recruited football player than to be an awesome football player. During track season, he separated himself with his speed. That's what blew up his recruitment. "He has elite speed combined with what you see on film and his body control. The way he sees the field and his overall athleticism takes him to a whole new echelon of a player. He's a hard worker, high motor, extremely intelligent, and has elite speed. "He's that typical Notre Dame safety that will make 100 tackles; he will be all over the field. He's going to be like a quarterback in the defensive backfield. Even if he does not start immediately, he can contribute in a major way on special teams."

Three-star strongside defensive end Armel Mukam

Offer Month: August | Commitment Date: Aug. 24 | ND Visits: 1 | Official Visit: Nov. 18-20 Chose Irish over: Stanford Offers: 25 Previously committed: Stanford, June 26, 2022-Aug. 24, 2022. Rankings Trend: N/A Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): 10 games | 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. 2021 Stats (Junior): 9 games | 40 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): Did not play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. *2019 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. *Mukam played his freshman season at Magdeleine School in La Prairie, Quebec, Canada. Irish Impact: Mukam and fellow defensive line commit Devan Houstan are following in Chase Claypool's footsteps as the first Canada players to join the Irish since 2016. Expert analysis: "Mukam is a quick-twitch defensive lineman who does a great job using his hands to break free from blockers and make tackles in the backfield," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "He has long arms and uses that length to fend off offensive linemen as he chases down the ball carrier. "Mukam's size and quickness have given him the advantage of almost every offensive lineman he's played against at the high school level, so his learning curve at the next level may be steep. He has the raw ability and the frame to become a reliable player once he is physically ready."

Four-star running back Jeremiyah Love

Offer Date: Feb. 28 | Commitment Date: Oct. 15 | ND Visits: 4 | Official Visit: June 17-19 Chose Irish over: Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M and others. Offers: 35 Rankings Trend: N/A Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): 14 games | 140 carries for 1,291 yards and 22 touchdowns | 13 receptions for 370 yards and 3 touchdowns. | 9 tackles (7 solos) and 1 fumble recovery | 4 kickoff returns for 39 yards. 2021 Stats (Junior): 12 games | 95 carries for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns | 11 receptions for 103 yards | 3 kickoff returns for 48 yards. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): Did not play due to injury, COVID-19 season. 2019 Stats (Freshman): Did not see varsity action. Irish Impact: Love is the highest-ranked running back to join the Irish since Greg Bryant in 2013. He is also the fourth highest-ranked running back recruit to go to Notre Dame in the Rivals era. With Jayden Limar also ranked within the Rivals250, it would mark the first time Notre Dame has added two top-250 running backs since 2013. The Irish also added Tarean Folston that year. Expert analysis: "The first thing that jumps out when you see him in person is his size," Rivals national analyst Clint Cosgrove said. "This is a big running back, and he doesn't necessarily look that big on film. But when you get up to him in person, he is built up. He's rocked up. Then, you throw the speed in the equation — when you get a guy that size with a low center of gravity, who can flat-out fly — we're talking sub 4.4 (40-yard dash) — that is an incredible combination. "He also has great ball skills. He's dynamic with the ball in his hands and really good in space. Notre Dame talked to him about being a weapon, so he might wind up at receiver, and he can line up at running back. The versatility really stands out. The one thing that he brings to the table is he's the homerun threat. You give him a hole, and he hits it. You're at the one-yard line. He's the type of guy who can take it 99 and score a touchdown."

Four-star pro-style quarterback Kenny Minchey

Offer Date: July 30 | Commitment Date: Nov. 22 | ND Visits: 2 | Official Visit: Nov. 18-20 Chose Irish over: Pittsburgh Offers: 18 Previously committed: Pittsburgh, April 30, 2022-Nov. 14, 2022. Rankings Trend: N/A Early Enroll: Yes 2022 Stats (Senior): 6 games | Completed 67-99 passes (67.7%) for 1,042 yards, 15 passing touchdowns and 1 interception | 17 carries for 57 yards 2021 Stats (Junior): 13 games | Completed 215-351 passes (61.3%) for 3,280 yards, 32 passing touchdowns and 9 interceptions | 52 carries for 137 yards 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 7 games | Completed 85-134 passes (63.4%) for 1,164 yards, 10 passing touchdowns and 1 interception | 7 carries for 35 yards 2019 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Irish Impact: After being down and out for a quarterback in the 2023 class, Notre Dame pulled off a poach by getting Minchey away from Pittsburgh. He is the fourth Rivals250 quarterback to join the Irish since Tommy Rees became the position coach in 2017 (and offensive coordinator in 2020). Minchey is the third quarterback the Irish have added from the Southeast region, following Everett Golson and David Wolke, during the Rivals era. Expert analysis: “He's a very accurate passer and has excellent footwork,” said Sean Williams, Rivals national recruiting analyst. “As a pro-style quarterback, he looks to pass first. He has excellent footwork. He can make plays with his legs, but he does a really good job of using his legs to create more space in the pocket. He's always looking downfield to make a play. “He doesn't turn the ball over a lot. And that's a big thing with him. He's a really good leader. You can tell that everybody rallies around him. The quarterback class in Tennessee is really good, with four guys going to Power 5 schools, but Kenny is the best pure passer of the bunch.”

Four-star offensive guard Chris Terek

Offer Date: Oct. 19 | Commitment Date: Nov. 27 | ND Visits: 2 | Official Visit: Dec. 2-4 Chose Irish over: Wisconsin Offers: 27 Previously committed: Wisconsin, June 29, 2022-Nov. 27, 2022 Rankings Trend: Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 30, 2021 (N/R 250) | Nov. 8, 2021 (N/R 250) | Feb. 3 (N/R 250) | May 17 (N/R 250) | June 10 (N/R 250) | Aug. 10 (218) | Oct. 22 (219) | Oct. 26 (220) | Dec. 6 (227) Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): Guided the Hilltoppers to 3,780 yards rushing (290.8 rushing yards per game) in 13 games. He contributed on defense with 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Terek never allowed a sack during his high school career. Honors: Chicago Sun-Times All-Area Team, Illinois Class 8A All-State Team, All-West Suburban Silver Conference Team and West Suburban Conference Top Offensive Lineman. 2021 Stats (Junior): Statistics unavailable. Honors: Chicago Sun-Times All-Area team, Illinois Class 8A All-State team, All-West Suburban Silver Conference Team and West Suburban Conference Top Offensive Lineman. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): Did not have a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2019 Stats (Freshman): Did not see varsity action. Irish Impact: Terek joins Jagusah as the first two Rivals250 offensive linemen from Illinois to join the Irish since 2010. Their additions mark Notre Dame adding two four-star offensive linemen or better from the Midwest seven times in the Rivals era. Terek hails from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West, the same high school as former Irish offensive lineman and current assistant O-line coach Chris Watt. Expert analysis: "Terek has a chance to be just a road grater," Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove said. "He's a dominant, physical player. He's got a great first step. He knows how to get his hands on defenders and use leverage. He's big and athletic enough to play tackle, but his highest upside will probably come on the interior, at least to start. "He engages defenders and moves the line of scrimmage versus them knocking him back. So he's a powerful presence on the offensive line. The other thing you like about him as he stays on his feet. You don't see him flopping on the ground a lot, enabling him to work to the second level once he takes care of the first guy. So he's really good at coming off combo blocks, then working to the second level and blocking in space. "His pass-blocking ability, you don't see a ton of it because of the offense they run, but he does have the tools and athleticism to do so. He's a tough kid, really nice off the field, but has a mean, nasty streak when he's on the field."

Three-star wide receiver Kaleb Smith

Offer Date: Nov. 4 | Commitment Date: Dec. 1 | ND Visits: 1 | Official Visit: Nov. 4-6 Chose Irish over finalists: Texas Tech Offers: 2 Previously committed: Texas Tech. Feb. 2, 2022-Nov. 4, 2022. Rankings Trend: N/A Early Enroll: No 2022 Stats (Senior): 10 games | 43 receptions for 649 yards and 5 touchdowns. | 2 carries for 17 yards. | 3 kickoff returns for 119 yards and 1 touchdown. | 3 punt returns for 105 yards and 1 touchdown. 2021 Stats (Junior): 7 games | 35 receptions for 475 yards and 6 touchdowns. | 9 carries for 112 yards and 1 touchdown. | 3 kickoff returns for 41 yards | 1 punt returns for 10 yards. 2020 Stats (Sophomore): 4 games | 21 receptions for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns. | 4 carries for 44 yards. | 2 kickoff returns for 25 yards | 1 punt returns for 10 yards. | 2 tackles. 2019 Stats (Freshman): 1 game | 2 kickoff returns for 26 yards. Irish Impact: Former Baylor wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey made his mark in Texas during his first recruiting cycle at Notre Dame. By Stuckey adding Smith, James and Greathouse, it marks the first time Notre Dame has ever added three wide receivers from the Mid-South in the Rivals era. Before the 2023 class, Notre Dame had only signed five wide receivers from the Mid-South altogether during that period. Expert analysis: "Despite not popping onto the national radar until late in his recruitment, Frisco (Texas) Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith has a lot to like about his game," Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris said. "The 6-foot-0, 168-pound Smith only saw limited varsity action going into his senior season, but the Dallas-Fort Worth-area weapon showed game-changing ability both as a receiver and a punt/kick return specialist. Smith uses quick breaks and a deep route tree as a receiver to create separation either off the line or at the next level. "In South Bend, Smith will walk onto a crowded depth chart at both receiver and return specialist as Notre Dame has multiple weapons committed in 2023 (Peyton Bowen, Micah Bell, etc.) that could see an opportunity on special teams as well. Smith will need some development early at Notre Dame both physically and on the field, but once at his peak, he can shine as a weapon in the Irish's passing game and beyond."

Three-star athlete Brandyn Hillman