Peyton Bowen will not be the only one-time Notre Dame commit making his way to Eugene, Ore., in January. On Wednesday, four-star running back Jayden Limar announced his commitment to Oregon. The Lake Stevens (Wash.) High product's decision to commit to the Ducks comes just hours after Bowen — a five-star safety previously committed to the Irish since Jan. 1 — shocked the recruiting world by flipping his commitment to Oregon. Unlike Limar, Bowen remained pledged to the Irish up until announcing his flip earlier Wednesday. Notre Dame essentially erased the 5-foot-10, 181-pound Limar from the class Saturday when he made an official visit to Oregon.

Under head coach Marcus Freeman, the Irish enacted the policy that if one of its recruits officially visited an opposing school while committed, they would no longer consider that player a part of their recruiting class. Rivals250 four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett was the first to violate it by officially visiting Georgia on April 16. During his UGA visit, Rhett decommitted from Notre Dame. He committed to the Bulldogs nine days later. Limar is the seventh 2023 recruit to leave Notre Dame's class and third running back to sign elsewhere after a previous commitment with the Irish. Sedrick Irvin and Dylan Edwards also abandoned their pledge during this recruiting cycle. Irvin eventually committed to Stanford and Edwards followed head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado. Five-star defensive end Keon Keeley signed with Alabama, and Rivals250 four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige signed with Southern California. Both were also former Notre Dame commits. Limar is the top 2023 offensive recruit to back off his Notre Dame commitment. Rivals currently ranks him as the No. 144 overall player, No. 8 running back and No. 2 player in Washington in the class.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQwNjc5NTk3NCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK