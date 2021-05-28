Four-Star Taylor Groves Updates Recruitment: Where Does Notre Dame Stand?

Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson class of 2022 athlete Taylor Groves was committed to Michigan for a month and change before opening things back up on March 29.

Since the decommitment, he’s seen increased interested from Florida and Oregon, and several schools that offered him prior to his Wolverines’ verbal are back in pursuit of him.

“It’s been great; it’s picked back up,” Groves said. “I’m enjoying the process for sure.”

A week before Groves made his pledge to Michigan, Notre Dame offered the four-star recruit, and the Fighting Irish are one of those schools back in the mix for him. He was going to visit campus May 8 for a self-guided tour but had a family emergency come up.