 Four-Star Lineman Raves About ‘Iconic’ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-27 08:14:56 -0500') }}

Four-Star Lineman Raves About ‘Iconic’ Notre Dame

Last Monday, Jacob Sexton added offers from Alabama and Virginia Tech. The following day, the 6-6, 308-pound class of 2022 offensive tackle picked up offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

The four-star prospect from Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail and holds 18 scholarship offers.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Sexton said. “It’s definitely been exciting, and I’ve had some great experiences.”

Jacob Sexton was excited to add Notre Dame to his offer sheet last week.
Sexton was fired up to receive an offer from the Fighting Irish. He visited South Bend last November and saw the Fighting Irish dismantle Boston College Nov. 23.

