Last Monday, Jacob Sexton added offers from Alabama and Virginia Tech. The following day, the 6-6, 308-pound class of 2022 offensive tackle picked up offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

The four-star prospect from Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail and holds 18 scholarship offers.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Sexton said. “It’s definitely been exciting, and I’ve had some great experiences.”