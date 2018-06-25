Four-Star 2020 Safety Darius Snow 'Felt At Home' During Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame hosted a top prospect from the class of 2020 Friday when Darius Snow, a four-star safety, got his first look at campus. Snow, the No. 121 overall player in the class of 2020, said the vi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news