Natalija Marshall won't be leaving the ACC. The former Notre Dame women's basketball forward announced Saturday her plans to complete a graduate transfer to Miami to play her final season of NCAA eligibility. Miami also announced the addition of the 6-foot-5 Marshall. "We are so excited Nat is joining us," Miami head coach Tricia Cullop said in a statement released by the program. "She is a veteran ACC post who can face the basket or play with her back to it. She runs the floor extremely well and is perfect for our style of play. She's also an outstanding teammate and leader who will only make our chemistry and culture stronger. I can't wait to coach her!"

Marshall joins a Miami team that lost head coach Katie Meier, who led the program for 19 seasons, to retirement earlier this offseason. The Hurricanes finished 19-12 with an 8-10 ACC record and without a spot in the NCAA Tournament this past season. Miami has been active in the transfer portal already. Earlier this week, the program announced the addition of Wichita State forward Daniela Abies and the return of twins Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder. The Cavinders stepped away from basketball last season and Haley even signed with TCU in the fall with a plan to play the 2024-25 season there. Now they'll play at Miami again. Though the dates for the 2024-25 season haven't been announced, Notre Dame and Miami will play each other at Miami during the regular season. Notre Dame beat the Hurricans in South Bend, 70-60, in January. Marshall will play against her former teammates while pursuing a master's degree in sports administration. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE