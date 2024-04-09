Notre Dame football held its ninth spring practice on Tuesday, April 9. Watch Irish quarterbacks, wide receivers, offensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and more work through drills during the first five periods of practice.

Players featured include quarterback CJ Carr, quarterback Kenny Minchey, running back Jeremiyah Love, running back Aneyas Williams, wide receiver Kris Mitchell, wide receiver Micah Gilbert, tight end Jack Larsen, offensive tackle Aamil Wagner, offensive tackle Tosh Baker, linebacker Jack Kiser, linebacker Jaylen Sneed, linebacker Drayk Bowen, nickel Jordan Clark, cornerback Christian Gray, cornerback Jaden Mickey, safety Adon Shuler and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Marcus Freeman addressing the team during spring practice on April 9.