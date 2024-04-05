BROWNSBURG, Ind. – There’s a certain sense of urgency that comes with a “win or go home” setting and that produced passionate basketball on opening day at Chipotle Nationals. From stars shining to underrated prospects leaving it all on the floor, here are a handful of the names that rung out on day one.

Advertisement

Boozer only arrived in Indianapolis at 5 a.m. on gameday, but he shook off any potential fatigue and locked in mentally to post 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a 71-58 win over Long Island Lutheran. Boozer’s ability to dominate the paint then step over and run point-forward makes him nearly impossible to stop.

*****

The Notre Dame signee was unconscious from the perimeter, draining 6 of 9 and scoring 24 points in a loss. IMG Academy fell behind early and, for a long stretch, Certa was the lone bright spot for the Ascenders. Expect Micah Shrewsberry to give Certa the green light early next season.

*****

Hammond is masterful at pushing the tempo then dialing it back before gunning it again. His ability to dictate the tempo made all the difference in the big win. On the defensive end, Hammond guards 94 feet, hounding opposing guards and playing passing lanes like a veteran corner. Hammond, a Rhode Island signee, finished with 20 points and 13 assists in the win.

*****

The Duke signee went for 52 points in February and looked well on his way to that total in the third quarter against IMG Academy on Thursday, reeling off 19 points to extend the Panthers' lead. Harris’ movement without the ball is the key to his offensive assault and his ability as a marksman next level elite; specifically his ability to drain contested deep treys. Harris finished with 36 points in the win.

*****

Philon put his team on his back and carried it to the winner’s circle on Thursday, using the full range of his offensive repertoire to score 24 points, grab four rebounds and dish out four assists. Philon also brought the energy on the defensive end, using his quickness and toughness to disrupt opposing guards in the backcourt.

*****