Advertisement

in other news

Watch Notre Dame football take on Stanford on Peacock

Watch Notre Dame football take on Stanford on Peacock

Click here for a link to Peacock's live stream of Notre Dame-Stanford

External content
 • Tyler James
Notre Dame football injury report: DT Jason Onye won't play vs. Stanford

Notre Dame football injury report: DT Jason Onye won't play vs. Stanford

Notre Dame defensive tackle Jason Onye is a late scratch for the Irish

 • Tyler James
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home game with Stanford

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home game with Stanford

Projecting beyond the two-deeps.

 • Inside ND Sports
Visitors preview: Notre Dame football makes another move in WR recruiting

Visitors preview: Notre Dame football makes another move in WR recruiting

Notre Dame visitors preview for Stanford game

Premium content
 • Tyler James
Players to Watch: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Players to Watch: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Here are the players to watch when No. 11 Notre Dame hosts Stanford on Saturday.

 • Eric Hansen

in other news

Watch Notre Dame football take on Stanford on Peacock

Watch Notre Dame football take on Stanford on Peacock

Click here for a link to Peacock's live stream of Notre Dame-Stanford

External content
 • Tyler James
Notre Dame football injury report: DT Jason Onye won't play vs. Stanford

Notre Dame football injury report: DT Jason Onye won't play vs. Stanford

Notre Dame defensive tackle Jason Onye is a late scratch for the Irish

 • Tyler James
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home game with Stanford

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home game with Stanford

Projecting beyond the two-deeps.

 • Inside ND Sports
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 13, 2024
Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Stanford
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement