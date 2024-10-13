Advertisement
in other news
Watch Notre Dame football take on Stanford on Peacock
Click here for a link to Peacock's live stream of Notre Dame-Stanford
• Tyler James
Notre Dame football injury report: DT Jason Onye won't play vs. Stanford
Notre Dame defensive tackle Jason Onye is a late scratch for the Irish
• Tyler James
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home game with Stanford
Projecting beyond the two-deeps.
• Inside ND Sports
Visitors preview: Notre Dame football makes another move in WR recruiting
Notre Dame visitors preview for Stanford game
• Tyler James
Players to Watch: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Here are the players to watch when No. 11 Notre Dame hosts Stanford on Saturday.
• Eric Hansen
in other news
Watch Notre Dame football take on Stanford on Peacock
Click here for a link to Peacock's live stream of Notre Dame-Stanford
• Tyler James
Notre Dame football injury report: DT Jason Onye won't play vs. Stanford
Notre Dame defensive tackle Jason Onye is a late scratch for the Irish
• Tyler James
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home game with Stanford
Projecting beyond the two-deeps.
• Inside ND Sports
Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Stanford
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.