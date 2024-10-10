2026 Rivals250 WR Connor Salmin discusses busy fall visit schedule

It's already been a busy fall for class of 2026 Rivals250 prospect Connor Salmin. The four-star wide receiver out of Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, Va. has been visiting college campuses across the country and building relationships with coaches and staff members.

Salmin ranks as the No. 224 overall prospect in the 2026 class, and also ranks as the No. 6 player in the state of Virginia and No. 38 wide receiver in the cycle.

Most recently, Salmin is coming off of a visit in Columbus, where he really enjoyed the atmosphere in Columbus during Ohio State's 35-7 win over Iowa.

He's also already taken trips to Clemson, Texas A&M, Virginia and West Virginia since the 2024 season started. Additionally, Salmin has at least five other visits coming up on the schedule as well.

Salmin spoke with Rivals to reflect on his previous visits and discuss what is next in his recruitment.