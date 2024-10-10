2026 Rivals250 WR Connor Salmin discusses busy fall visit schedule

in other news
Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame football vs. Stanford
Compete with subscribers on The Insider Lounge for free subscription months
Chat Transcript: Does Notre Dame have ample quantity, quality on its lines?
Also dishing on Riley Leonard's future (near and distant), toughest remaining foes, and post bye-week omens.
Podcast: Bob Morton on Notre Dame's offensive line priorities
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton joins Inside ND Sports podcast
A collection of the greatest hits from Notre Dame interviews, Stanford week
Aamil Wagner's weight-gain journey, Howard Cross III's health, Jordan Clark's kerfuffle, Jeremiyah Love's touches, more.
Data Dump: Advanced stats on Notre Dame's offense from Pro Football Focus
Diving deep on what Pro Football Focus has charted of Notre Dame's offense through five game
It's already been a busy fall for class of 2026 Rivals250 prospect Connor Salmin. The four-star wide receiver out of Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, Va. has been visiting college campuses across the country and building relationships with coaches and staff members.
Salmin ranks as the No. 224 overall prospect in the 2026 class, and also ranks as the No. 6 player in the state of Virginia and No. 38 wide receiver in the cycle.
Most recently, Salmin is coming off of a visit in Columbus, where he really enjoyed the atmosphere in Columbus during Ohio State's 35-7 win over Iowa.
He's also already taken trips to Clemson, Texas A&M, Virginia and West Virginia since the 2024 season started. Additionally, Salmin has at least five other visits coming up on the schedule as well.
Salmin spoke with Rivals to reflect on his previous visits and discuss what is next in his recruitment.
