Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They'll discuss Notre Dame's unsettled starting offensive line, what the latest developments say about Joe Rudolph's group, the Irish wrapping up preseason camp and the latest recruiting news while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Joe Rudolph