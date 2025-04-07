Notre Dame S target Joey O'Brien jumps in updated Rivals250 for 2026 class

O’Brien’s recruitment appears to be narrowing to three schools — Notre Dame, Penn State and Clemson — but he’s scheduled to visit Oregon later this week. The Irish are scheduled to host O’Brien for an official visit in June.

The four-star safety from Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College High was named the Rivals MVP at the OT7 event in Dallas this past weekend. On Monday, O’Brien received a massive boost in the April update of the Rivals250 for the 2026 class . He jumped up 100 spots to No. 130 overall as the eighth-ranked safety.

O’Brien wasn’t the only notable Notre Dame target to rise in the updated Rivals250 for the 2026 class. Four Irish targets jumped into the Rivals250 after being left outside it last month: defensive end Khary Wilder (No. 111), cornerback Caden Harris (No. 131), offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh (No. 210) and cornerback Khary Adams (No. 243).

Wilder visited Notre Dame last week. Rivals ranks him as the No. 11 defensive end.

Harris plans to make an official visit to Notre Dame on June 3-5 before a July 4 decision. Rivals ranks him as the No. 12 cornerback.

McKeogh, a teammate of O’Brien, plans to visit Notre Dame next week (April 16-18). Rivals ranks him as the No. 25 offensive tackle.

Adams visited Notre Dame last week and plans to return for an official visit (June 13-15). Rivals ranks him as the No. 20 cornerback.

The newest Rivals250 includes 12 recruits whose rankings stayed the same from last month, 21 recruits who jumped into the Rivals250, 69 recruits whose rankings improved inside the Rivals250 and 148 recruits whose rankings dropped inside the Rivals250.

Notre Dame's 12th-ranked 2026 class now has five commitments in the Rivals250 following Saturday’s commitment from four-star edge defender Ebenezer Ewetade. All five of those Irish commits dropped spots in the Rivals250.

Here’s how their rankings changed since last month’s update.

