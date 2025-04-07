Football Never Sleeps: Predicting Notre Dame's position battle outcomes

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James as they spin forward and predict the eventual starters (and key rotational players) for all 22 positions for the 2025 Notre Dame football team. They also discussed what they learned in this past Saturday's open-to-the-media scrimmage, what they hope to learn in this Saturday's Blue-Gold Game, and what came out of Monday's big court hearing regarding revenue-sharing and the ever-changing college sports model. Plus, the latest on recruiting. AND, they took viewer questions LIVE on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

Thumbnail photo credit: Inside ND Sports, Jeff Douglas

Pictured: Anthonie Knapp (54), Joe Otting (64) and Billy Schrauth (74)