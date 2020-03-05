First Notre Dame Visit A Success For Brock Bowers
A few weeks back, Napa (Calif.) High class of 2021 tight end Brock Bowers scheduled a Midwest swing. He planned to see Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan.
The 6-4, 220-pound four-star prospect is currently out on the road for these visits. Bowers visited Notre Dame Tuesday and Wednesday, will see Penn State today and Michigan on Friday to wrap up the week.
He spent a few hours in South Bend on Tuesday and from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, he got to learn a lot about what Notre Dame has to offer.
"I really liked it," Bowers said of his visit. "All of the people great and the campus was super pretty. That was cool to see. We did the normal stuff -- tour the campus, meet with the academic people, sat down with the coaches, and just about everything."
A highlight of his visit were his conversations with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, director of football performance Matt Balis, new tight ends coach John McNulty, and head coach Brian Kelly.
When Notre Dame offered Bowers last fall, the discussion was more so about him playing vyper on defense. Now, it's shifted to tight end, but defense is still on the table.
"They said want me as a tight end but if I were down on the depth chart, they'd be willing to switch me defense to get me on the field," noted Bowers. "That was cool."
McNulty was announced as a Notre Dame assistant coach on Monday, and he made a strong impression on Bowers during the visit.
"He seems like he has a lot of football knowledge," the nation's No. 106 prospect said. "He's a pretty level-headed coach."
Bowers enjoyed his meeting with Kelly as well.
"I liked him," he added. "He seemed laid back and wants to get everything done right."
Bowers doesn't seem to be in a rush with his recruiting process. His Notre Dame visit was a good introduction to the school, and Bowers already knows that he wants to get back on campus.
"It was super nice there. I'm thinking right now that I want to get out on another visit this spring or during the summer."
