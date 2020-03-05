A few weeks back, Napa (Calif.) High class of 2021 tight end Brock Bowers scheduled a Midwest swing. He planned to see Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan. The 6-4, 220-pound four-star prospect is currently out on the road for these visits. Bowers visited Notre Dame Tuesday and Wednesday, will see Penn State today and Michigan on Friday to wrap up the week. He spent a few hours in South Bend on Tuesday and from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, he got to learn a lot about what Notre Dame has to offer.

Four-star TE Brock Bowers got his first look at Notre Dame this week. (NapaValleyRegister)

"I really liked it," Bowers said of his visit. "All of the people great and the campus was super pretty. That was cool to see. We did the normal stuff -- tour the campus, meet with the academic people, sat down with the coaches, and just about everything."

A highlight of his visit were his conversations with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, director of football performance Matt Balis, new tight ends coach John McNulty, and head coach Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame offered Bowers last fall, the discussion was more so about him playing vyper on defense. Now, it's shifted to tight end, but defense is still on the table. "They said want me as a tight end but if I were down on the depth chart, they'd be willing to switch me defense to get me on the field," noted Bowers. "That was cool."