Just one day after Notre Dame landed a top offensive target in four-star running back Chris Tyree, the Fighting Irish will look to land a top prospect on the defensive side of the ball. Standout defensive end Braiden McGregor from Port Huron (Mich.) Northern will announce his commitment tonight. Stay locked in to Blue & Gold Illustrated for coverage of McGregor's commitment. Date: Friday, May 24

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Purt Huron (Mich.) Northern High School

Finalists: Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame Discussion: Rockne's Roundtable

MCGREGOR ON FINALISTS..

Florida: "They do have a family-feel on campus. Everyone made me feel comfortable for the [time] I was there. I was like, ‘Okay, I could see myself playing here.'" Michigan: "Every single hire at Michigan has been a great hire. I love all of them. I sat down and talked with Coach [Josh] Gattis and Coach [Anthony] Campanile is awesome, Coach Nua is awesome. I’ve been talking to them on the daily. I’m staying in contact with them and I’m trying to set up a visit. Notre Dame: "I really like the recruiting class they're bringing in and the guys they have. I like that a lot. On top of that, the culture and tradition and them being Notre Dame and how good they are -- I'm definitely high on Notre Dame right now."

FUTURECAST PREDICTIONS

There are four FutureCast predictions in for McGregor -- two Michigan and two Notre Dame. The Michigan picks are from two writers from TheWolverine.com, while the Irish picks are from BGI writers EJ Holland and Bryan Driskell. On the FanCast side, Notre Dame leads the way with the Irish getting 41% of the fan vote. Michigan is in second place with 35%.



