Notre Dame DE Target Braiden McGregor To Announce Commitment
Port Huron (Mich.) Northern defensive end Braiden McGregor announced on Sunday afternoon that he will be committing this week.
"I will be making my college decision Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m.," McGregor tweeted. "Everyone is more than welcome to come! It will be held in the auditorium at at Port Huron Northern HS.
"I will be shutting down my recruitment until then to focus on my decision with my family. Please respect my wishes of no calls and interviews."
McGregor has a top ten schools list of Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, Miami, Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, and LSU.
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston has made a huge impact on McGregor's recruitment, but their relationship is bigger than just recruiting, as they've made a strong personal bond.
"He's a guy I can talk to about anything," McGregor previously told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "When I feel that our relationship has hit its peak, we keep building a stronger and stronger relationship. That's definitely a big thing for me, especially with it being Notre Dame and them being at the top of my list. It's awesome having a coach like that who cares genuinely about you and he knows my whole family. It feels good to have a coach like that."
The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder is fresh off of an official visit to the University of Florida.
