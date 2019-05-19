Port Huron (Mich.) Northern defensive end Braiden McGregor announced on Sunday afternoon that he will be committing this week.

"I will be making my college decision Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m.," McGregor tweeted. "Everyone is more than welcome to come! It will be held in the auditorium at at Port Huron Northern HS.

"I will be shutting down my recruitment until then to focus on my decision with my family. Please respect my wishes of no calls and interviews."