Notre Dame has three defensive line commitments in its 2020 recruiting class, but that does not negate the importance of Braiden McGregor on the Irish's board. Notre Dame has been recruiting the Port Huron (Mich.) Northern prospect for over a year, and the Irish would like to close on the All-American.

In an interview with Blue & Gold Illustrated, McGregor gave his latest thoughts on the Fighting Irish.

"I really like the recruiting class they're bringing in and the guys they have. I like that a lot. On top of that, the culture and tradition and them being Notre Dame and how good they are -- I'm definitely high on Notre Dame right now."

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston has made a huge impact on McGregor's recruitment, but their relationship is bigger than just recruiting, as they've made a strong personal bond.

"It's going really well," McGregor said. "He's a guy I can talk to about anything. When I feel that our relationship has hit its peak, we keep building a stronger and stronger relationship. That's definitely a big thing for me, especially with it being Notre Dame and them being at the top of my list. It's awesome having a coach like that who cares genuinely about you and he knows my whole family. It feels good to have a coach like that."

While Elston has been McGregor's primary recruiter, the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has been to campus so many times that he's been able to form relationships with every Notre Dame coach.