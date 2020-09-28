Make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.com for extensive coverage regardless of Colzie's choice.

Rivals’ No. 17 wide receiver and No. 107 overall prospect from Athens (Ga.) Academy will announce his commitment today, and we have you covered.

"It is down to Florida, Notre Dame and Tennessee," said Colzie. "I have thought about it a lot and those are the schools that have stayed with me and recruited me the hardest"

Florida: “I went down for Florida's spring game I think two years ago. I really like Coach Gonzales, their wide receivers coach. I feel like he wants what’s best for me, and I really respect that.”

Notre Dame: “It’s about the brand and community.”

Tennessee: “Coach Long left Notre Dame and went to Tennessee. So we still built that relationship when he was at Tennessee. And with Coach Tee Martin, he did a really good job building a relationship with me.”

Colzie on his decision: “It definitely comes down to the school itself – academically. Football doesn’t last forever. I want a school where a degree from there would be hold a lot of weight. Also, a family atmosphere where I can feel at home and feel comfortable, and somewhere that my family is comfortable with. That’s the best place for me.”