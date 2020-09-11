Detailing New Notre Dame FutureCast Prediction
After Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie decommitted from Notre Dame on March 20, most pundits – including myself – thought it was a foregone conclusion that he’d end up choosing Georgia.
However, the longer time went on in his recruitment, the better it favored him ending back up in Notre Dame’s class.
Shortly after Colzie posted on social media last night that he’d be announcing his decision on Sept. 28, I went ahead and put in a FutureCast pick for the 6-4, 205-pounder to choose the Fighting Irish.
