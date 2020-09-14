BlueAndGold - Four-star WR Deion Colzie talks upcoming decision

Deion Colzie committed to Notre Dame in October 2019. Then, after being committed to the Irish roughly five months, he de-committed and re-opened his recruitment in March earlier this year.

The four-star wide receiver out of Athens (Ga.) Athens Academy is now ready to make his final decision. He was hoping when he backed off his pledge to Notre Dame that he would be able to get out for some visits, get some face-to-face time with different staffs, and see different campuses, but that never became an option.

So now he is working towards a decision on September 28 and he is focused on three schools.

"It is down to Florida, Notre Dame and Tennessee," said Colzie. "I have thought about it a lot and those are the schools that have stayed with me and recruited me the hardest.

"I have talked to those schools a lot the last few months, each has shown a lot of interest in me and I have a good feeling with the coaches.

"When I make my decision September 28, I will be committing to one of those schools."

Colzie didn't want to go into too much detail on the finalists, but he did say the connection with Billy Gonzales and his development of receivers at Florida played a role in the Gators making the cut. The way Notre Dame never gave up on him made an impression on him and his family. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt put time in to make Colzie feel wanted and that made the Vols stand out that much more.

Now, Colzie will think things over a little longer and come to a final decision.

"I am getting close to knowing which school, but I am not there yet," said Colzie. "I am still deciding which is the right one for me. I am going to stay in contact with all three schools, continue to build on my relationships with the coaches and then talk it over with my family and my coaches.

"I will be ready by September 28. I am just working to get my recruitment over with this month so I can focus on my senior season. I am ready to not have to worry with recruiting anymore, so I will be ready to commit soon."