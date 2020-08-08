The nation's No. 56 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive guard from Clarkston (Mich.) High will announce his commitment later today, and we have you covered.

LSU: "Coach Orgeron, his personality, he's dynamic on and off the field. That's really why I chose LSU to be in my top five because of him. I can tell he truly cares about his team, he loves his team and he wants his team to succeed on the field, but off the field as well."

Michigan: "They are up there at the top of my list. They made the final five. They are doing an amazing job of recruiting me. They are really trying to get me to commit. They are just doing an amazing — Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Matt Dudek. I call them the dynamic duo."

Notre Dame: "Notre Dame is an amazing program. They have very challenging academics. They are recruiting the hell out of me. That’s a national championship team and academics. It’s hard to compete with that."

Ohio State: "You know what they do on the field. They just dominate. They win the Big 10 about every year and they're in the college playoffs. You can see they're developing their guys with coach Stud, a great offensive line coach who's put a lot of guys in the pros.

Penn State: "Coach Franklin is something else. He is awesome. He’s just so relatable. On camera, he’s this top-level head coach. He’s respected by everyone and is one of the top coaches around. But then, when you get to meet with him one-on-one, you really get to learn who Coach Franklin is. He’s almost like a father-figure to so many guys. Recruits, players and everyone that gets to know him knows he’s down-to-earth….That’s the kind of coach I want to have. I want a coach that’s going to really motivate and push me, but then off the field, he feels like a best friend."