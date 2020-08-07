But the elder Spindler did offer up an interesting nugget about his son’s process for tomorrow.

His son, Rocco Spindler , will announce his college decision between LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

When Marc Spindler had a radio spot on 1050 WTKA’s Inside the Huddle show Friday morning, he obviously wasn’t going to give anything away about tomorrow.

“He’s not going to let any of the [college] coaches know [his commitment] until a half hour ahead of time,’ the father of the four-star prospect said. “He does have a decision locked up; he knows where he’s going.

“He’s just about the only [person] who knows where he’s going. It’s going to be an exciting day. ... We’re looking forward to the decision and then really get the focus on his high school season — if there’s going to be one — and then his whatever college he chooses to go to.”

The Rivals FutureCasts believe that it will be Notre Dame. There are 10 picks in for Spindler, nine of which are for him to select the Irish. The one dissenting prediction is for Spindler to land at Michigan.

“I’m pretty excited,” Spindler recently told BlueandGold.com about his decision. “I know I’m going to make the right decision and have a lot of fun with it.”

Spindler has visited Michigan several times, Notre Dame and Ohio State a few times apiece, and Penn State once. He has not visited LSU.

Rivals ranks Spindler as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 56 overall player in the country.