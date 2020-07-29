 Notre Dame Or Michigan? What Insiders Are Saying About Rivals100 Offensive Lineman Rocco Spindler
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-29 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

ND Or U-M? What Insiders Are Saying About Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Next Saturday, Aug. 8, Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler will announce his college commitment.

Spindler, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 offensive guard and No. 56 overall prospect, has a top five of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, but most experts agree that it is coming down to the Fighting Irish and Wolverines.

In this article, local and national recruiting experts give their take on where the four-star prospect may be leaning just 10 days from his decision.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman and Notre Dame target Rocco Spindler
Rivals rates Spindler, who is announcing his commitment Aug. 8, as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 56 overall player in the class of 2021. (Rivals)

Mike Singer, BlueandGold.com 

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}