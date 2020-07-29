Next Saturday, Aug. 8, Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler will announce his college commitment.

Spindler, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 offensive guard and No. 56 overall prospect, has a top five of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, but most experts agree that it is coming down to the Fighting Irish and Wolverines.

In this article, local and national recruiting experts give their take on where the four-star prospect may be leaning just 10 days from his decision.