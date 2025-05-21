On Wisconsin: Notre Dame football finally has firm makeup date with Badgers

A little distraction from what is or isn’t happening in Notre Dame football’s long-running intersectional series with arch-rival USC comes an announcement Wednesday that gives some formality to an unrelated 2020 postponement that was deferred until 2026.

That being its Shamrock Series matchup with Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Scratched because of COVID-19 protocols from its original Oct. 3, 2020 date, the makeup date has been in pencil for a while for September of 2026.

Now set in stone, the Irish and Badgers will meet on Sunday, Sept. 6 at the iconic home of the Green Bay Packers. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

It will be just the third college football game ever staged at Lambeau, following St. Norbert vs. Fordham in 1983, and Wisconsin vs. LSU in 2016. Lambeau Field is named for Curly Lambeau, a former Notre Dame football player (1918) and founder of the Green Bay Packers.

It’s the second installment of a two-game series with Wisconsin — both Shamrock Series games — the first of which was played at Soldier Field in 2021, a 41-13 Notre Dame win.

Notre Dame has been playing off-site home games on a fairly regular basis since 2009 and dubbing them Shamrock Series games. There was a 2023 off-site game with Navy in Dublin, Ireland, that did not carry that branding but was instead dubbed the Aer Lingus Classic.

The Irish also intentionally skipped in 2017 and 2019 and will do so again in 2025.

Notre Dame ran its record to 12-0 in the Shamrock Series games on Nov. 23 of last season with a 49-14 drubbing of Army at Yankee Stadium in New York. The finalization of the entirety of the 2026 Irish football schedule is still in the works.