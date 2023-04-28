Three-star S Kennedy Urlacher names top six, sets commitment date
Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher trimmed his list of favorites to six on Friday. The junior from Chandler (Ariz.) High plans to pick one of those six schools to commit to Monday.
Urlacher, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher, told Rivals he will announce his commitment decision Monday at 6 p.m. EDT.
The contenders, as identified by Kennedy Urlacher, are TCU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami, Kansas State and Illinois. He visited TCU, Notre Dame, Miami and Kansas State this spring.
Following a junior season at Chandler in which Urlacher tallied 34 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery, schools started to line up to offer him a scholarship. In January alone, Urlacher added six offers. Now he's up to 21.
Rivals ranks Urlacher as the No. 27 safety in the 2024 class.
