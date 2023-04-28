Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher trimmed his list of favorites to six on Friday. The junior from Chandler (Ariz.) High plans to pick one of those six schools to commit to Monday.

Urlacher, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher, told Rivals he will announce his commitment decision Monday at 6 p.m. EDT.

The contenders, as identified by Kennedy Urlacher, are TCU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami, Kansas State and Illinois. He visited TCU, Notre Dame, Miami and Kansas State this spring.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS