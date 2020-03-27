News More News
Commit Impact: What Landing David Abiara Means For Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame picked up a new commitment in the 2021 class on Friday with Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara joining the fold. Below are some takes on what Abiara’s commitment means for Notre Dame.

Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end and Notre Dame commit David Abiara
Abiara is currently rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, but has the potential to develop into a four-star talent. (Rivals.com)

1. Notre Dame is getting a big-time defensive end prospect in Abiara. Yes, he is ranked as a three-star prospect right now, but in my discussions with those at Rivals they see him as a guy who is a big time four-star talent. They want to see him more in person, which is understandable.

His offer list is good as they come as well with Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and many others after him.

