1. Notre Dame is getting a big-time defensive end prospect in Abiara. Yes, he is ranked as a three-star prospect right now, but in my discussions with those at Rivals they see him as a guy who is a big time four-star talent. They want to see him more in person, which is understandable.

His offer list is good as they come as well with Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and many others after him.