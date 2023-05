Watch four-star cornerback Aaron Scott, a 2024 recruit, compete at the Cincinnati Rivals Camp last Sunday. Scott was awarded a gold football as a standout at the camp. Scott has been focusing on offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Hear what Scott had to say about Notre Dame on The Insider Lounge.

