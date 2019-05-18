The recruitment of New Monmouth (NJ) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewis picked up in a big way this spring, landing offers from West Virginia, Purdue, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Virginia.

"I think the recruiting process has been going pretty well," Lewis said. "It's starting to pick up now."

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston recruits Lewis' area in New Jersey and inquired about Lewis during the spring evaluation period.