Notre Dame has a tight end pledge from Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s Cane Berrong, a four-star prospect, and would like to add one more player at the position in the 2021 class.

The Irish offered Napa (Calif.) High’s Brock Bowers last October and actually saw his skills translating to the vyper spot at that time, but have since turned up the heat on him as a tight end.

Bowers doesn’t necessarily have a set timeline for making a decision, but he has a general idea.