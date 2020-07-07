 Brock Bowers Update: Where Does He Stand With The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Recruiting?
football

Brock Bowers Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame has a tight end pledge from Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s Cane Berrong, a four-star prospect, and would like to add one more player at the position in the 2021 class.

The Irish offered Napa (Calif.) High’s Brock Bowers last October and actually saw his skills translating to the vyper spot at that time, but have since turned up the heat on him as a tight end.

Bowers doesn’t necessarily have a set timeline for making a decision, but he has a general idea.

Napa (Calif.) High tight end Brock Bowers
Rivals rates Bowers as a four-star talent, and the No. 6 tight end and No. 106 overall player in the country.

“The best case would be before the season,” he told BlueandGold.com. “I really don’t have a specific timeline. I’m just going with the flow.”

