BGI/Corey Bodden

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Thursday after receiving the day off Wednesday for the group’s first full session in South Bend this August. Today marked the sixth total practice for the Irish as it prepares for the 2018 campaign. Heading into Thursday, Notre Dame head Brian Kelly thought the focus may end up being a little off for the group as a whole, but he was pleased with how the day progressed. “I went in with the expectation that we were going to have to lean on a couple of guys,” Kelly said to the media Thursday afternoon. “Their focus needs to be on the right things. They were still thinking about the Call of Duty game yesterday and the magician we had here. I think I knew coming in that we would have to lean on a couple of guys. “We need to continue working on focusing on what’s important. They care, but you have to put that away and move on. They are working on it. But by in large, as we got through the practice they worked so hard. It’s a hard working group. They come to work. We just have to continue on focusing and refocusing.” For Kelly, the biggest growth of the group thus far this August has been more so about their mentality rather than physically. “Their accountability and expectations they have for themselves more so than we have for them,” Kelly explained. “They come to practice with a purpose. They are tuned into why each day is important. Last year it was much more about doing the right things. Now, they are demanding the right things to be done.” To reward players for their performance during practice this preseason, Notre Dame has begun awarding ‘Player of the Day’ for each of the three units. “We look at the full 24 periods and guys who start fast and finish strong,” Kelly began. “It’s been good for us to develop the process and traits.” Here are the list of players who were recognized during the first five days of practices: Offense - WR Chase Claypool, OL Tommy Kraemer, WR Miles Boykin, TE Alize Mack, C Sam Mustipher

Defense - DE Daelin Hayes, LB Drue Tranquill, CB Troy Pride Jr., S Nick Coleman, CB Shaun Crawford

Special Teams - S Jalen Elliot, S Nicco Fertitta, RB/WR Jafar Armstrong, S Alohi Gilman, Coleman

LOVE GETTING BACK TO BASICS

When preseason awards watchlists were coming out this summer and All-American teams were released, junior cornerback Julian Love found himself on numerous lists, including the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s top defensive back, after compiling a 2017 All-American campaign with 68 total tackles, three interceptions and 20 passes defended.

Even with a stellar campaign, increased expectations can cause any player to lose focus and play and practice with the intent of living up to the hype. Kelly saw that a little from Love this year, but the star cornerback is back on track. “He’s stopped worrying about making interceptions,” Kelly explained. “You could be a great player without one interception. I think he got a little bit of ‘I’m a preseason All-American, so I have to pick off every throw.’ That develops bad habits. Be who you are. “What he was last year was a technician, he was smart, he knew time and place in the game and he got back to those basics and fundamentals. It’s really paid off for him.”

IRISH PLEASED WITH DE DEPTH

Juniors Khalid Kareem and Hayes will bookend the Notre Dame defensive line as the starts at both end positions in 2018.

Of course, defensive coordinator Clark Lea and Kelly will employ a healthy rotation to keep the group fresh throughout the entirety of each 60-minute contest. Behind Hayes at the drop spot is fellow junior Julian Okwara while junior Adetokunbo Ogundeji will follow behind Kareem at strongside. Kelly is confident in each player’s ability to impact the game and create havoc on the quarterback and in the run game. “I think it’s pretty common you aren’t going to play someone 75 snaps,” Kelly stated. “Ade has had a great camp and we’re confident in his ability to come in and play a high level of football for us. Khalid is indeed the starter and he’s earned it. But, Ade has earned playing time as well. He’s a thrasher, he’s physical and relentless … “Those two guys [Daelin and Khalid] have continued to work on their craft and put themselves into that position. If you’d ask them do you expect to be better than last year, they’d emphatically tell you that’s why I’m here. We’ve seen that with our own eyes. That’s their belief too … “We just talked about four ends. It’s been awhile since we’ve had four guys we feel can go out there and compete with anyone.”

YOUNG PLAYERS STANDING OUT