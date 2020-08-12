Brian Kelly, Daelin Hayes Discuss Comfort With Playing Season Amid Risk
Notre Dame is forging onward to play football this fall. Its temporary conference, the ACC, is too, despite 40 percent of college football has already said it won’t play, citing advice from medical boards and general concern over the risks (and surely, many other reasons not made public).
But Notre Dame, while conscious of the risks of a season and hurdles that come up when holding one, is giving it a shot. The school and the ACC are trusting their protocols and adherence to them until it’s clear they cannot. The Irish open practice Wednesday afternoon, exactly one month before their scheduled season opener vs. Duke at home. It’s one of 10 games on the schedule.
“I don’t think anyone is disagreeing with the challenges that are out there,” coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday on The Today Show. “We believe, based on the medical information we have — and we have some of the best that are advising us — and taking enhanced medical procedures as long as we have a committed group. Our student-athletes have been a committed group since we started.
“We believe we can play safely and care for everybody, including our staff.”
The results back him up. Notre Dame has given 459 tests to players and staff since June 15, and they have revealed two positive cases. Neither are active, and both were players who have returned to practice. The last update on test results was Aug. 1, meaning another round has taken place but has not yet been announced.
The initial student body results have been promising too. Notre Dame administered nearly 12,000 tests to its students before they returned to campus for Monday’s semester start, and 99.7 percent of them came back negative. That means 30 positive cases.
“Our guys have done an incredible job since they have come back to campus, with our success rate over 99 percent,” Kelly said. “They have done an incredible job when the students came back, with a 99 percent success rate. We believe that’s going to be the case when we start playing football.”
For football to be played, it would help if those student body numbers stay in that range. The team’s numbers, though, will determine if games and possibly the season will be canceled.
Kelly has been adamant his players’ decision-making in avoiding high-risk situations for catching the virus will determine their ability to play. He has plenty of reason to trust it so far. Players spent the summer living in an on-campus hotel. Daily wellness checks will continue, and testing will move up to weekly (if not more often).
“We’re always in a position where if we feel discomfort, we can always seek help and information,” defensive end Daelin Hayes said on Today. “They’ve been very transparent with us. We feel comfortable and confident we can play the season working in tandem with our coaches and medical staff.
“Ultimately, it comes down to our players and their decisions every day. Having the incentive to play and discipline it requires to be on a team and make the right decisions outside of our bubble, it’s going to fare well for us.”
Hayes was one of 10 players who signed an open letter quarterback Ian Book tweeted Monday night that communicated their desire to play and urged the university and conference leaders to hold the season. Hayes also was one of nine Irish players who tweeted the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, adopted by college football players across the country.
“This is a difficult process, but this is one we’re committed to.”— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 12, 2020
Earlier this morning @CoachBrianKelly and @DaelinHayes_IX were on the @TODAYshow speaking on the importance of the teams health and safety protocols. #GoIrish x #Rally
pic.twitter.com/9N13LQBDqP
“I feel like you’re just as at-risk anywhere right now, whether it’s going out to the grocery store, going out to eat,” Hayes said. “That’s just the reality of our situation. I’d rather take that risk playing the game I love and fighting for my career once I leave Notre Dame. I think a lot of guys feel that way. A lot of players express that sentiment across the country in their last (year) or junior year.”
The ACC apparently agrees. Its chief medical adviser, Dr. Cameron Wolfe, said Tuesday he thinks football can safely be played. The conference put out a statement Tuesday saying it is pleased with the protocols in place at its 15 campuses and how they are being followed. The SEC, Big 12 and three Group of Five leagues are moving forward too.
Still, the tricky path to the season and lingering uncertainty around it is going to overshadow the on-field developments that are normally plentiful and optimistic this time of year. Each week of the season and new opponent will bring a different test and set of unknowns, even though everyone must adhere to the same medical guidelines and testing principles.
“We’re testing weekly,” Kelly said. “We know who’s in our bubble, we know who to trust. But when you’re in contact, there is no way to look at it but everyone is in contact. We understand we must trust each other. It’s a unique situation where you’re putting yourself in a position where you trust the guy next to you.
“That’s why testing is so important in this process. There has to be transparency with the other teams you’re playing that when you line up against them, you know they’re following the same testing procedures…It’s a difficult process, but it’s one we’re committed to and one our players are committed to.”
