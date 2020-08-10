The theme of it was to make sure decision makers understand Notre Dame’s dedication to health and safety they feel has shown up in the past two months. Coach Brian Kelly , in his own statement, supported their message.

Quarterback Ian Book released a statement on Twitter from himself and the Irish’s nine other offseason “SWAT” team leaders urging university presidents and commissioners from canceling the season as momentum for such a decision builds. The Big Ten is reportedly canceling its season. The Mountain West and Mid-American have already announced they will not play this fall.

“While it is not clear who holds the future of this season in their hands, there are a few things that we, the football student-athletes at the University of Notre Dame, want to make clear from our perspective,” the players’ statement read.

It then listed several reasons for their comfort in playing this season amid a global pandemic.

“We believe our safety is our top priority,” the statement read. “Our coaches, doctors and training staff have proven that to us every step of the way.

“We want to play football. We are ready for the challenge. As leaders of this team, we can confidently say the mental and physical health of this team is in a better place with the football season taking place this fall. We will continue to work with our University, medical staff and coaches to keep our team as safe and health as possible. In return, we are asking for those in power to listen. Don’t change the game plan now. It’s time to take the field.”

The statement was released a day after nine Notre Dame players, including Book, tweeted the hashtag #WeWantToPlay that college football players around the country employed to make known their desire.

Kelly’s statement came immediately after Book’s.

“I stand firmly in support of our players,” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “They have held each other to a high level of accountability and discipline in regards to the strict health and safety protocols implemented by our medical staff. We’ll continue putting health and safety at the forefront of all that we do.”