The ACC has support from its chief medical adviser to play football this fall. Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke and the chair of the ACC’s medical advisory group, said Tuesday he sees football as safe to play after six months of research on COVID-19. His conclusion supports the league’s current plan of moving forward with its scheduled Sept. 11 start to the season. “We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe,” Wolfe told Sports Business Daily. “Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. “But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.”

Dr. Cameron Wolfe supports the ACC’s current plan of moving forward with its scheduled Sept. 11 start to the season. (Associated Press)

Other leagues’ advisory boards have reached different conclusions. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) became the first league to cancel its season, and commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said his advisory board was “unequivocal” that playing football would not be safe. The American Athletic Conference’s (AAC) board believes it is safe to play. The MAC and Mountain West have canceled their seasons. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are reportedly leaning that way. The ACC, AAC, Big 12 and SEC are moving forward, for now. The ACC announced last week it will play an 11-game schedule, with Notre Dame included. The Irish’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 12 versus Duke. Wolfe, though, emphasized within his claim there must be some acceptance of risk in a decision to hold a season. “We have to co-exist with COVID,” Wolfe said. “I like that saying because it summarizes a reality that this virus isn’t going anywhere. Whilst it ebbs and flows, we’re not going to see it ebb to zero anytime soon. “You can’t tell me that running onto a football field is supposed to be a zero-risk environment. Look at all of the regular sporting injuries that we accept as a certain level of risk as part and parcel of football. Now the reality is that we have to accept a little bit of COVID risk to be a part of that.”